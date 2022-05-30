ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An airport official in Nepal says 14...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans,...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

At Least 14 Dead in Plane Crash Near Nepal Mountain

Rescuers have pulled 14 bodies from the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed in Nepal. The Nepalese army on Monday located the Tara Air plane—which disappeared with 22 passengers on board—after the aircraft lost contact with the local control tower the day before. No update on survivors has yet been released, though the crash site near the mountain town of Jomsom is still being searched. The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft was at the end of a 20-minute flight to Jomsom after setting off from Pokhara, a popular tourist destination. The route involves flying over mountains and gorges and has been associated with fatal aviation accidents in recent decades.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Mountains#Kathmandu#All Rights Reserved#Traffic Accident#Ap
NBC News

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal’s mountains, officials said. The Tara Air plane, which was on a 20-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Plane with 22 people on board missing in Nepal's mountains

A small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route was missing in Nepal’s mountains on Sunday, an official said. The plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff.Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway. It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley. It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple. Read More Russia’s invasion now making ‘palpable progress’, UK says - liveWhat Rishi Sunak announced to tackle the cost of living crisis
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Twenty Victims Found After Nepal Air Crash, Hopes Fade For Two Missing

Hopes were fading in Nepal on Monday of finding any survivors among the 22 people aboard a small plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside a day earlier, officials said, with just two people still to be accounted for. Two Germans, four Indians and 16 Nepalis were aboard the De...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
International Business Times

Nepal Plane Goes Missing In Bad Weather With 22 On Board -officials

A plane operated by a private airline in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, officials told Reuters, saying cloudy weather was preventing search helicopters from flying into the area of the flight's last known location. The Tara Air plane took off from the tourist town of...
ACCIDENTS
AFP

All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash

Nepali rescuers have retrieved the bodies of all 22 people from a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said Tuesday as they began identifying the victims. "All bodies have now been found," Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn told AFP. Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning and headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy