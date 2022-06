Poison singer and recognizable rock star Bret Michaels shows how he folds his signature bandana in a new video the musician posted to social media. Michaels, also known for his reality TV stints on Rock of Love and The Celebrity Apprentice, frequently sports the headband look, as Poison listeners and hair metal fans are likely aware. It's become such an identifiable part of the singer's charm that it's hard to imagine him without a bandana or some other piece of headwear.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO