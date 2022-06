Top UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera claims Dominick Cruz is turning down fights. The two-time bantamweight champ says Vera has got it wrong. “I’m open to fighting him, yeah, but what I’m hearing now is – what’s funny is he’s talked all this trash about me from what I’m hearing, but I don’t really pay attention to calling me out,” Cruz said recently on The MMA Hour. “I’m sorry that people calling me doesn’t affect me. Like I said, I focus on dates. I don’t say no to fights - I don’t know where he’s getting this idea that I do. I say no to dates. Opponents don’t really matter, because you’re going to have to fight everybody to get to [a] championship anyways.”

