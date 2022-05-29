ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains

 2 days ago

An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

