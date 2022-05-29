An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains.

A few days ago, a random passenger aboard a Cessna 208 Caravan single-engine airplane had the impossible task of landing an airplane at Palm Beach International Airport with zero flight experience, after his pilot had passed out unconscious. With the help of air traffic controller/flight instructor Robert Morgan guiding the passenger the whole way, he was able to successfully land the plane, with everybody making it out okay. Could you imagine the guts it takes to do something like this? […] The post Passenger Who Landed Airplane With No Flight Experience Says His Pregnant Wife Was Biggest Inspiration first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 16 DAYS AGO