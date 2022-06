Former cabinet ministers have warned Boris Johnson he must get serious to save his skin.The warning came as ex-attorney general Jeremy Wright became the latest Tory heavyweight to call on the prime minister to quit, and Downing Street failed to deny that Mr Johnson took part in another lockdown gathering in his flat above No 11 to mark his 56th birthday in 2020.The concern expressed to The Independent by the ex-ministers, who have not called for Mr Johnson to go, is indicative of the uncertainty even among those supportive of the PM over whether he can survive.Mr Wright, who served...

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO