ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

After painful rebuild, Tigers still stuck in neutral

By NOAH TRISTER
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eaca9_0fuYIUps00

After an encouraging second half in 2021, the Detroit Tigers were significant spenders last offseason for the first time in a while. It hasn't yet worked out like they hoped.

Javier Báez (six years, $140 million) is hitting .194. Eduardo Rodriguez (five years, $77 million) has one win in eight starts with a 4.38 ERA.

Detroit hasn't made the postseason since 2014, and the Tigers are reaching the point where they should expect their rebuild to pay dividends. It's not happening this season, so far. The team is 17-29, 11 games out of first place in the AL Central.

Detroit started slowly last season too, but when a 9-24 mark eventually turned into a respectable 77-win season, it seemed the worst might be behind the Tigers. An anemic offense has prevented Detroit from building on that. The Tigers have been held to two or fewer runs 24 times already, going 2-22 in those games.

Of the six hitters with the most at-bats for Detroit this year, five of them are hitting below .200. That includes Spencer Torkelson, the top pick in the 2020 draft. Detroit also has Casey Mize, the No. 1 pick in 2018, but the right-hander has made only two starts in 2022 because of elbow problems.

If there's an obvious bright spot for Detroit, it's been the performance of 25-year-old lefty Tarik Skubal, who is 3-2 with a 2.44 ERA, 55 strikeouts and just nine walks. He's one young prospect who seems to be panning out nicely for the Tigers.

REBOUND

After losing 22 of their first 25 games, the Cincinnati Reds have won 13 of their last 22. That's not enough to climb out of last place, but two teams — Pittsburgh and Kansas City — now have a worse run differential than Cincinnati.

The Reds helped themselves in that department by clobbering the Chicago Cub s 20-5 on Thursday.

TURNING POINT?

Toronto's run differential is still below zero at minus-1, but the Blue Jays have now won five games in a row to pull within 5 1/2 games of the AL East-leading Yankees. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered off Shohei Ohtani on Thursday night, but he was also scratched from Sunday's game because of a sore wrist. He's hitting just .256 with nine homers and 24 RBIs this season.

Still, the Blue Jays have scored 35 runs during this winning streak and are starting to resemble the team that was expected to be a real threat in the American League this year.

TRIVIA TIME

Who are the only teams with a lower batting average this season than Detroit's .220?

LINE OF THE WEEK

Joc Pederson — who was in the news for other reasons later in the week — had three home runs and eight RBIs in San Francisco's 13-12 victory over the New York Mets on Tuesday night. Pederson hit a tying single with two outs in the ninth, and the Giants eventually won the game that inning.

New York's Francisco Lindor homered, tripled and had six RBIs in that same game.

COMEBACK OF THE WEEK

That wild Mets-Giants clash could have certainly qualified — no matter which team prevailed. New York had a 0.7% chance to win, according to Baseball Savant, in the seventh inning while trailing 8-2. Then the Mets scored two runs that inning and seven in the eighth, and in the bottom of the eighth New York's win probability peaked at 96.1%. Then the Giants rallied for the victory.

But the comeback of the week goes to the Baltimore Orioles, who also trailed 8-2 in the seventh and had a 0.9% chance to win at Boston. The Orioles scored three runs in both the seventh and eighth and four more in the ninth, and unlike the Mets, they held on for a 12-8 win .

TRIVIA ANSWER

Arizona (.217) and Oakland (.215).

___

Follow Noah Trister at www.Twitter.com/noahtrister

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Tigers Add Roger Clemens’ Son, Kody

Utility man Kody Clemens was added to the Detroit Tigers’ roster on Monday before the matinee with the Minnesota Twins. Clemens, 26, plays several positions in the infield and outfield. He is the youngest son of seven-time Cy Young winner Roger Clemens. The Detroit News reported Kody Clemens was...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers take on the Twins in first of 5-game series

LINE: Twins -168, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Minnesota Twins to start a five-game series. Detroit is 10-14 at home and 17-29 overall. The Tigers have gone 8-22 in games when they have allowed a home run. Minnesota has a 12-8...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Oakland Charter Township, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
State
Arizona State
City
Boston Township, MI
Yardbarker

Twins vs. Tigers Game 1 Prediction and Odds for Tuesday, May 31 (Look for Smeltzer to Continue Silencing Bad Teams)

The Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers are back in action Tuesday to continue a five-game series at Comerica Park with a doubleheader. The Twins entered this extended series as the best team in the AL Central and five games in front of the Chicago White Sox. And while I think the Twins are the worst first-place team in the league, they continue to win games at a high rate.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

0-4 loss sees Twins split doubleheader with Tigers

After scoring eight runs in the first game of a doubleheader, the Minnesota Twins didn't leave anything for the nightcap, falling to the Detroit Tigers 4-0 on Tuesday night. The Twins couldn't get anything going against Tigers rookie Joey Wentz, who allowed one hit and struck out four batters over four innings before exiting with a strained left shoulder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Kody Clemens hitless in MLB debut, Tigers split with Twins

DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and drove in four runs as the Detroit Tigers, with Kody Clemens making his major league debut while his famous father watched from a suite, beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0 Tuesday night to split a doubleheader. Seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tarik Skubal
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Shohei Ohtani
Person
Francisco Lindor
numberfire.com

Willi Castro leading off for Tigers Tuesday in Game 1

Detroit Tigers infielder Willi Castro is batting leadoff against left-hander Devin Smeltzer and the Minnesota Twins in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader. Castro was the No. 6 batter in Monday's series opener and he went 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI. This is his first time in the leadoff spot this season, and with Robbie Grossman (neck) on the injured list, Castro could earn more opportunities at the top of the order. Harold Castro, who led off for Detroit in the series opener, is out of the lineup for Game 1.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers face the Twins leading series 2-1

LINE: Twins -123, Tigers +104; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers play the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 2-1. Detroit has a 19-30 record overall and a 12-15 record at home. The Tigers have a 9-23 record in games when they have given up a home run.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy