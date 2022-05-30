ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

U.S., Canada investigating hepatitis A cases linked to strawberries

By Darryl Coote
UPI News
UPI News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LlK3f_0fuYGQo200

May 30 (UPI) -- Health officials in the United States and Canada are investigating cases of hepatitis A that are potentially liked to fresh organic strawberries, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

The federal agency announced in a statement over the weekend that the strawberries under investigation were sold under the brands of FreshKampo and HEB between March 5 and April 25. Though the strawberries in question are past their shelf life, the FDA is urging members of the public who may have frozen the berries to consume later not to eat them.

The strawberries have resulted in at least 17 cases of hepatitis A in the United States, including 12 hospitalizations, it said, with 15 of the cases reported in California and one in each state of Minnesota and North Dakota.

The Public Health Agency Canada said that as of Friday there have been 10 laboratory-confirmed cases of hepatitis A under investigation in the Great White North, with six cases in Saskatchewan and four in Alberta. Four people were hospitalized, officials said.

The FDA listed Aldi, HEB, Kroger, Safeway, Sprouts Farmers Market, Trader Joe's, Walmart, Weis Markets and WinCo Foods as retailers where the strawberries were sold. The Canadian agency said the strawberries were sold between March 5 and 9 at Co-op stores in the two provinces where infections were found.

"However, check your freezer for these strawberries if you had bought them and froze them to eat later," it said. "Do not eat these strawberries."

Hepatitis A is a virus that causes liver disease, the FDA said on its website, adding an infection's severity can range from mild that can last a few weeks to severe and last months.

Symptoms of infection, which can occur within 15 and 50 days of consuming infected food and beverages, include fatigue, nausea, vomiting, stomach pain, jaundice, dark urine and pale stool while those under six years of age may appear asymptomatic, it said.

The announcement came as the World Health Organization said there have bee 650 cases of acute hepatitis reported in children from 33 countries between April 5 and Thursday.

Comments / 6

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
Urban Milwaukee

Johnson Says COVID Vaccines May Cause AIDS

In a video interview published on the right-wing social media platform Rumble, Sen. Ron Johnson said it “may be true” that vaccines against COVID-19 cause AIDS. Johnson was being interviewed by anti-vaccine lawyer Todd Callender, who alleged that the shots induce AIDS and that the FDA knew so when the vaccines were approved for emergency use.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Vice

North Korea ‘Sending Out SOS’ as It Admits Unnamed Disease Has Spread to 350,000 People

North Korea’s recently revealed COVID-19 outbreak may have already infected hundreds of thousands of people over the past month, according to the country’s state media. An article, published Friday by the country’s international broadcasting service the Voice of Korea, revealed that an “obscure febrile disease has been explosively spread and expanded on a nationwide scale since late April, producing more than 350,000 persons in a fever in a short time.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Popculture

Instant Noodle Recall Was Just Issued

A popular instant noodle is at the center of a new recall after it was determined to pose a potentially life-threatening health risk to consumers. Liroy B.V. on May 11 recalled GY Chongqing Instant Noodle Hot and Sour Flavour due to the presence of milk, which was not declared on the label.
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hepatitis A#Strawberry#Freshkampo#Heb#Aldi#Kroger#Safeway#Weis Markets#Winco Foods#Canadian#Co Op
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNN

What to do if you test positive for Covid-19 now

(CNN) — Covid-19 infections are on the rise, with most US states reporting an increase in cases. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the highly contagious BA.2.1.21 subvariant of Omicron is now the dominant strain of coronavirus nationwide. Two years into the pandemic, many aren't...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Company hid problems with COVID vaccines from FDA

Evidence of quality control problems was hidden by a company contracted by the U.S. government to produce hundreds of millions of COVID vaccine doses, a new House committee report shows. It noted that Emergent BioSolutions didn't disclose the issues at its Bayview plant in Baltimore to U.S. Food and Drug...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Walmart
Boston

How often can you be infected with the coronavirus?

The spread of the Omicron variant has given scientists an unsettling answer: repeatedly, sometimes within months. A virus that shows no signs of disappearing, variants that are adept at dodging the body’s defenses and waves of infections two, maybe three times a year — this may be the future of COVID-19, some scientists now fear.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NECN

As New Omicron Subvariant Spreads, Here Are the Symptoms to Watch For

The BA.2 omicron subvariant still remains the dominant COVID strain across the U.S., but another subvariant has gained momentum in recent days. BA.2.12.1, which health officials say appears to be up to 27% more contagious than BA.2, is responsible for approximately 36.5% of cases nationwide, according to the most recent CDC weekly numbers.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

Urgent fruit recall: These berries might be carrying norovirus

Food products that test positive for bacteria and viruses are usually recalled to reduce the risk of infection. And most food-related recalls follow positive testing for a type of bacteria, whether it’s E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria. But viruses can also be found in food. And now, a virus is responsible for a brand new fruit recall. It’s the norovirus, which was found on samples coming from a lot of Below Zero raspberries, thus triggering a recall.
FOOD SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
365K+
Followers
57K+
Post
119M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy