SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Gas prices in the Ozarks rose above $4 a gallon for unleaded this week. Many stations in Springfield rose 30 cents in the last two days from last week’s average of $3.99. The national average for a gallon of gas jumped by five cents to $4.67 a gallon. According to AAA, drivers in Missouri pay an average of $4.24 a gallon. In Arkansas, the average price rose to $4.19.

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 12 HOURS AGO