ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Clay, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 00:46:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southeastern South Dakota. For...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Sanborn by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:46 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:46 AM CDT Wednesday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.7 feet early Tuesday afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Forestburg 12.0 13.1 Wed 11 AM 13.2 13.4 13.5
SANBORN COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, the higher banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.6 feet by next Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Mitchell 17.0 17.3 Wed 11 AM 17.8 18.0 18.2
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Dickinson, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 07:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clay; Dickinson; O'Brien; Osceola The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Osceola County in northwestern Iowa Dickinson County in northwestern Iowa Clay County in northwestern Iowa Eastern O`Brien County in northwestern Iowa Southern Jackson County in southwestern Minnesota * Until 800 AM CDT. * At 726 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Everly, or near Spencer In Clay County, moving north at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Fostoria around 735 AM CDT. Milford, Terril and West Okoboji around 740 AM CDT. Arnolds Park, Lake Park, Okoboji, Wahpeton and Harris around 745 AM CDT. Spirit Lake, Orleans and Superior around 750 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Gillett Grove, Moneta, Dickens, Calumet and Rossie. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLAY COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centerville, SD
County
Clay County, SD
County
Union County, SD
City
Worthing, SD
City
Beresford, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Vermillion, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adair, Adams, Audubon, Boone, Calhoun, Carroll, Cass, Clarke by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adair; Adams; Audubon; Boone; Calhoun; Carroll; Cass; Clarke; Dallas; Decatur; Emmet; Franklin; Fremont; Greene; Guthrie; Hamilton; Hancock; Hardin; Humboldt; Jasper; Kossuth; Lucas; Madison; Marion; Marshall; Montgomery; Page; Palo Alto; Pocahontas; Polk; Ringgold; Sac; Story; Taylor; Union; Warren; Wayne; Webster; Winnebago; Wright TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS IA . IOWA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAIR ADAMS AUDUBON BOONE CALHOUN CARROLL CASS CLARKE DALLAS DECATUR EMMET FRANKLIN FREMONT GREENE GUTHRIE HAMILTON HANCOCK HARDIN HUMBOLDT JASPER KOSSUTH LUCAS MADISON MARION MARSHALL MONTGOMERY PAGE PALO ALTO POCAHONTAS POLK RINGGOLD SAC STORY TAYLOR UNION WARREN WAYNE WEBSTER WINNEBAGO WRIGHT
ADAIR COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Buffalo; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Custer; Dakota; Dawson; Dixon; Dodge; Fillmore; Franklin; Garfield; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Holt; Howard; Kearney; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Rock; Saunders; Seward; Sherman; Stanton; Thayer; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; York TORNADO WATCH 289 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BUFFALO BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING CUSTER DAKOTA DAWSON DIXON DODGE FILLMORE FRANKLIN GARFIELD GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOLT HOWARD KEARNEY KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK ROCK SAUNDERS SEWARD SHERMAN STANTON THAYER THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy