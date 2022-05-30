Alliance Advisory Group wins Top Workplaces award as younger associates help growth

Jeffrey Santillo, a sports management major at the University of Tampa, wasn’t sure what his job would be like when he joined Alliance Advisory Group Inc. in December 2020.

“I took a risk,” he says. “And I found out what I wanted to do.”

He’s not alone. Alliance, which offers financial planning, wealth management and insurance services, is growing, in large part because of the addition of younger associates.

Part of a group with offices also in Jamestown and Buffalo, the Rochester office is once again a leader in Rochester’s Top Workplaces , ranked first among small companies in 2022, as it was in 2021.

There were 12 employees when Alliance moved into Rochester’s Park Avenue neighborhood in 2017. There were 34 when it moved to 69 Monroe Ave. in Pittsford at the end of March. Even with the added numbers, the company is looking to hire more employees.

‘The glue that keeps the young associates together’

Matt Vahue, an Alliance executive vice president who oversees the Pittsford office, says that Genevieve Paeglow, the director of talent acquisition, has been key to attracting and, just as importantly, keeping new employees.

“She has been the glue that keeps the young associates together,” he says of Paeglow, who makes a point of touching base with everyone each day.

Alliance offers frequent training sessions to teach the ins and outs of the complicated and often stressful financial business. But Vahue and Paeglow stress there’s also a workplace culture that is supportive and encouraging.

In addition to offices for employees and training rooms, the new quarters have a workout room, a lounge with the requisite dart board and, for occasional happy hours, a bar.

To celebrate where the employees’ alma maters, banners from a wide variety of colleges (Alfred, Ithaca, the University of Rochester, etc.) are displayed on one wall.

The challenge of attracting younger clients

Alliance has made a special effort to attract younger clients, and it’s up to the associates, many of them young themselves, to convince these clients to put aside some of their income for a time that might be decades away.

“We’re more behavior managers than investment managers,” Vahue says, describing the firm’s stress on regular savings.

Ashley Anchor, a finance professional, arrived in 2020 just before the pandemic hit, not long after she graduated from SUNY Potsdam. “I knew I wanted to work with people, and I was great with numbers,” she says. Now, after working remotely, she’s happily in the office most days.

In Vahue’s opinion, it’s better to be able to work in the company of others. “There’s a lot more rejections than there are wins in this business,” he says. “It helps to experience a bad day together than a bad day at home by yourself.

That said, company would seem to be having more good days than bad, as it just finished its two best years.

Chances are, Alliance will continue to grow, but, according to Paeglow, it will also say the same.

“We’ll keep our culture as we grow because we have a solid foundation to build on,” she says with confidence.

About Alliance Advisory Group

Founded: 1979

Headquarters: Buffalo

Rochester-area employees: 47

Company's self-description:

O ur goal at Alliance Advisory Group is to deliver superior strategies for all of the wealth building and management initiatives that are important to our clients. We work with people across a diverse range of backgrounds and experience levels to provide inspirational insight and objective guidance that ensures success across all phases of the wealth building spectrum – Accumulation, Preservation, and Distribution. By focusing on forming authentic connections that are underpinned by transparency, empowerment, and the idea that a proper plan is the best protection for your financial futu re, our team acts as your experienced fiduciary with a vested interest in your success.

Website: www.alliance advisorygroup.com

