The students will provide medical interpretation for Stanford Health Care. “The Interpreter Services Team at Stanford Health Care is part of a world class medical team and valuable role models for our students,” said Career Advisor Winnie Yung-Chung Heh. “They are the most skilled and compassionate medical interpreters, and deeply committed to cultivating future colleagues. Over the last 30 years, their annual summer internship program has changed the lives of so many of our students and alumni.”

MIDDLEBURY, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO