China

China to launch new rules for multi-channel network industry

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago

BEIJING, May 30 (Reuters) - China will implement new rules for the multi-channel network industry from June 30, the National Radio and Television Administration said on its website on Monday.

The broadcasting regulator said firms in the industry need to obtain licenses to operate, follow rules on the content they publish and the livestreamers they manage.

It also asked agencies to strengthen supervision and management of the official fan group accounts of their clients.

