Summer is here in Alaska and that means there are events galore to attend and partake in across the Kenai Peninsula. One of the main events to begin this summer’s festivities is the Levitt Amp Soldotna Music Series, which begins on Wednesday, June 1st. Kicking that off is the Color Run where participants are doused from head to toe in multi-colored powder. The race will begin with participants wearing white and finish the race covered in color. Those who wish to participate should arrive at Kenai River Brewing at 5:15 p.m. with the event beginning at 5:30 p.m.

1 DAY AGO