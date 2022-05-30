ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willmar, MN

Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 1:33AM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 2 days ago

..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pope, eastern Swift and...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: NWS confirms EF-2 tornado in Elbow Lake area

ELBOW LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Tipsinah Mound campground was full over the holiday weekend, but campers who stayed an extra night took a trip to the campground’s tornado shelter. The National Weather Service completed at least one survey of damage from the Memorial Day storms and determined...
ELBOW LAKE, MN
willmarradio.com

NWS confirms tornado strikes in Minnesota

(Forada, MN) -- Cleanup continues in the west central Minnesota town of Forada following Monday’s tornado. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the National Weather Service toured the damage Tuesday. The survey team confirmed it was an E-F-2 rated tornado with wind gusts of 120 miles per hour that also produced multiple vortexes and carved at least a half-mile path. Sheriff’s deputies say the American Red Cross conducted a damage assessment on 101 properties and believe 29 are destroyed, 26 withstood major damage, 35 have minor damage and eleven are affected.
FORADA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NWS: Forada Tornado Was EF-2, With Path Half-Mile Wide

Originally published May 31 FORADA, Minn. (WCCO) — Families across Minnesota are cleaning up from Memorial Day storms they won’t soon forget. At least four tornadoes ripped through parts of Minnesota on Memorial Day, according to the National Weather Service. The most devastating of the four — and EF-2 — struck the town of Forada, located a few miles south of Alexandria. The survey team has confirmed EF-2 damage with max winds of 120 mph in Forada, MN. The team also found evidence of a multiple vortexes and a path width of at least a half mile. #mnwx https://t.co/uexZ39EWns — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities)...
FORADA, MN
WJON

Strong Winds Causes Power Outages Across St. Cloud Metro

ST. CLOUD -- Several lines of severe weather rolled through central Minnesota early Monday morning. The National Weather Service first issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning at around 2:40 a.m. for Todd County. Throughout the morning that warning was extending to including Benton, Meeker, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, and Wright counties. Hazards...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Wind blows semi on top of SUV

(Evansville MN-) Three people were hurt yesterday when strong winds blew a semi over, crushing a car on I-94 in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened at 6:18 p.m. in Pomme De Terre Township. The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when a strong gust of wind blew it over, and it landed on top of an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the semi, 47 year old Damon Rollins and his passenger 45-year-old Erich Garrido, both of New Jersey, were taken to the Alexandria hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Summer Johnson of Coon Rapids. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
GRANT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Memorial Day Storms Leave Massive Damage, Thousands Without Power

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes. The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota. One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported. The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
MINNESOTA STATE
WJON

Two Hurt in Collision Involving Car, Semi in Todd County

HEWITT -- Two people were hurt in Todd County when a car and a semi collided. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 71 and Highway 210 in Hewitt. A car driven by 18-year-old Mkelle Ann Wagner of Alexandria...
TODD COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Storms peel roof off of Willmar furniture store

(Willmar MN-) A windstorm Sunday morning followed by 60-plus mile-an-hour winds during a thunderstorm Monday morning peeled the metal roof off of Furniture Plus on South 1st in Willmar. Owner Connie Burns says she got the bad news on her way to church Sunday... Your browser does not support the...
WILLMAR, MN
kduz.com

Woman From Buffalo Dies in Stearns County Crash

A woman from Buffalo died after a one-vehicle crash in St. Cloud Friday. The State Patrol says 55-year-old Cheryl Stauffer was taken to St. Cloud Hospital where she died. Stauffer was traveling northbound on Highway 15 at County Road 20 when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled. The crash...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Power Restored To More than 1,000 Customers

UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. – Power has been restored to all customers as of 7:15 p.m. An Xcel Energy spokesperson says the outage was caused by a car hitting a piece of equipment. (KNSI) – More than 1,000 electric customers in south St. Cloud, Clear Lake and Clearwater lost power on Tuesday evening.
CLEARWATER, MN
willmarradio.com

One killed, several injured in area weekend traffic crashes

(Carlos MN-) A Carlos woman was hurt in a one vehicle rollover Saturday morning. The state patrol says 37-year-old Jodie Tatro was hurt when her SUV left Highway 29 at Douglas County Road 13 and crashed in the ditch around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Tatro was taken taken to the Alexandria Hospital with life-threatening injuries and authorities believe alcohol was involved in the crash.
MONTEVIDEO, MN

