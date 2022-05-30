Special Weather Statement issued May 30 at 1:33AM CDT by NWS

(Evansville MN-) Three people were hurt yesterday when strong winds blew a semi over, crushing a car on I-94 in Grant County. The state patrol says it happened at 6:18 p.m. in Pomme De Terre Township. The semi was traveling westbound on the interstate when a strong gust of wind blew it over, and it landed on top of an SUV that was stopped on the shoulder of the roadway. The driver of the semi, 47 year old Damon Rollins and his passenger 45-year-old Erich Garrido, both of New Jersey, were taken to the Alexandria hospital, as well as the driver of the SUV, 25-year-old Summer Johnson of Coon Rapids. All suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

GRANT COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO