Energy Industry

Putin promises uninterrupted natural-gas supply to Serbia, which has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has not joined in sanctions against it

By Huileng Tan
 2 days ago
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has promised Serbia "uninterrupted supplies" of natural gas.
  • Serbia has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine but has not joined in sanctions against Moscow.
  • Serbia — a long-time Russian ally — is also seeking European Union membership.

IN THIS ARTICLE
