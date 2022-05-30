ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan Issues No Comment On MJF Situation At AEW Double Or Nothing

By Jeremy Lambert
Fightful
Fightful
 2 days ago

Tony Khan won't talk about MJF. On Saturday, MJF missed the AEW Double or Nothing fan fest and booked a flight out of Las Vegas, but didn't end up getting on the plane. MJF did show up to AEW Double or Nothing, losing to Wardlow in the first bout of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy