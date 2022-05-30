Tony Khan Issues No Comment On MJF Situation At AEW Double Or Nothing

This past Saturday night, news made its way across social media that MJF had no showed his Fan Fest Meet and Greet during AEW’s Double or Nothing Weekend in Las Vegas. After this, news developed further, saying he was gambling in a Vegas casino and not in contact at all with AEW. Then, the most eyebrow-raising of them all, that he had booked a plane ticket out of Vegas and back home for Saturday night, planning to not show up for the big show 24 hours later. The drama continued on the day of the show, continuing to report a lack of communication between the two parties, and that MJF was not backstage until almost immediately before his match went on. He showed up late, dressed, did his job, and immediately left the arena to head back to Long Island.

