Uvalde is in mourning after 19 children and 2 teachers are killed in mass shooting

In Uvalde, Texas, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School. Police now confirm that an exterior door at the school failed to lock when a teacher closed it just before the gunman used it to enter the school and kill 19 students and two teachers. The investigation went on as mourners attended the first of the funerals for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza. And hundreds gathered to grieve at visitations for other victims. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran reports from Uvalde.

UVALDE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO