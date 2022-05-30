Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 13:33:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-01 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Lucie FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of east central Florida, including the following county, St. Lucie. * WHEN...Until 300 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 133 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Port Saint Lucie, Walton, Saint Lucie Nuclear Power Plant, Jensen Beach, Port Saint Lucie River Park, Nettles Island, Indian River Estates, Hutchinson Island South and Waveland. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SAINT LUCIE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO