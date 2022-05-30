ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harper County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Harper, Harvey, Kingman, Reno, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Reno; Sedgwick; Sumner Strong...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Edwards, Pawnee, Pratt, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 20:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Edwards; Pawnee; Pratt; Stafford A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Pawnee, southwestern Stafford, east central Edwards and northwestern Pratt Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1204 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hopewell, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Macksville around 1215 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this storm include Dillwyn and St. John. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
EDWARDS COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Elk, Labette by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 15:24:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 15:40:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Elk; Labette FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
ELK COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 10:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 17:54:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Wilson FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
WILSON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 17:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-03 23:56:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Coffey; Franklin; Lyon; Osage FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of east central Kansas, including the following counties, Anderson, Coffey, Franklin, Lyon and Osage. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and storms this afternoon and evening could lead to additional rises on area creeks and rivers. Up to 1 inch of additional rainfall is possible through this evening.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andale, KS
City
Halstead, KS
City
Cheney, KS
City
Colwich, KS
County
Kingman County, KS
County
Reno County, KS
City
Mount Hope, KS
City
Hesston, KS
County
Sumner County, KS
County
Harper County, KS
County
Harvey County, KS
City
Clearwater, KS
City
Pretty Prairie, KS
City
Maize, KS
City
Wichita, KS
City
Goddard, KS
City
Harper, KS
City
Kingman, KS
County
Sedgwick County, KS
City
Caldwell, KS
City
Sedgwick, KS
City
Conway Springs, KS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:46:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-02 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive into flooded areas or go around barricades. Nearly two feet of water will carry most vehicles away. Turn around, don`t drown. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following counties, Allen, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * WHEN...Until 100 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1206 PM CDT, local law enforcement reported flooding in the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 3 and 6.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Parsons, Independence, Chanute, Iola, Neodesha, Fredonia, Cherryvale, Humboldt, Oswego, Yates Center, Erie, Altamont, Howard, St. Paul, La Harpe, Gas, Moran, Thayer, Altoona and Mound Valley.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Lyon by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 14:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-01 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Lyon A Hydrologic Outlook is no longer in effect for the Neosho River Near Neosho Rapids The hydrologic outlook is no longer in effect as the affected locations have been upgraded to a Flood Warning. Additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/.
LYON COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Cowley by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-31 18:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cowley A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL COWLEY COUNTY At 643 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Dexter, or 11 miles southeast of Winfield, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation, and many reports of a rotating wall cloud from chasers. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Dexter. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Anderson, Atchison, Brown, Butler, Chase, Clay, Coffey by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 17:25:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-31 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anderson; Atchison; Brown; Butler; Chase; Clay; Coffey; Dickinson; Doniphan; Douglas; Franklin; Geary; Harper; Harvey; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Kingman; Leavenworth; Lyon; Marion; Marshall; McPherson; Miami; Morris; Nemaha; Osage; Pottawatomie; Reno; Riley; Sedgwick; Shawnee; Sumner; Wabaunsee; Wyandotte TORNADO WATCH 294 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS KS . KANSAS COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANDERSON ATCHISON BROWN BUTLER CHASE CLAY COFFEY DICKINSON DONIPHAN DOUGLAS FRANKLIN GEARY HARPER HARVEY JACKSON JEFFERSON JOHNSON KINGMAN LEAVENWORTH LYON MARION MARSHALL MCPHERSON MIAMI MORRIS NEMAHA OSAGE POTTAWATOMIE RENO RILEY SEDGWICK SHAWNEE SUMNER WABAUNSEE WYANDOTTE

Comments / 0

Community Policy