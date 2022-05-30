Starbucks Memorial Day hours: Is Starbucks open on Memorial Day? (Updated May 2022)

With Memorial Day right around the corner, many people are looking forward to heading outside and firing up the grill to kick off the summer. The long weekend marks the official start of cookout season, which is more than fitting considering the fact that May also plays host to National Hamburger Month. And as if that wasn't already a sign that the stars are aligned during the fifth month of the year, the culmination of the 31-day celebration of the succulent handheld falls over Memorial Day weekend. This Saturday, May 28 marks National Hamburger Day (not to be confused with National Cheeseburger Day on September 18), so if you haven't yet indulged in a sizzling beef patty stacked in between two buns, this weekend may be the perfect opportunity to finally chow down.

