An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains

The wreckage of a plane which went missing with 22 people on board has been found in the mountains of Nepal's Mustang district, the army said on Monday.Almost 24 hours after it went missing, search and rescue troops were able to "physically locate" the plane’s crash site in Sanosware, Thasang-2, Nepal Army spokesperson brigadier general Narayan Silwal announced on Twitter. There was no initial confirmation of the fate of the people on board the Tara Air plane.The army shared an image of the crash site which showed the wreckage of the small aircraft scattered across the mountainside.“Lt Mangal Shrestha,...
