An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains

Rescuers have pulled 14 bodies from the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed in Nepal. The Nepalese army on Monday located the Tara Air plane—which disappeared with 22 passengers on board—after the aircraft lost contact with the local control tower the day before. No update on survivors has yet been released, though the crash site near the mountain town of Jomsom is still being searched. The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft was at the end of a 20-minute flight to Jomsom after setting off from Pokhara, a popular tourist destination. The route involves flying over mountains and gorges and has been associated with fatal aviation accidents in recent decades.

