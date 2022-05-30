ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

An airport official in Nepal says 14 bodies have been recovered after plane that carried 22 people crashed in mountains

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — An airport official in Nepal says 14...

spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Nepal finds nearly all victims of plane crash

KATHMANDU, May 30 (Reuters) - Nepal authorities on Monday recovered or located the bodies of all but one of 22 people who were on board a plane that crashed into a Himalayan mountainside on Sunday, officials said, and the government has formed a panel to investigate the incident. Two Germans,...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

At Least 14 Dead in Plane Crash Near Nepal Mountain

Rescuers have pulled 14 bodies from the wreckage of a passenger plane which crashed in Nepal. The Nepalese army on Monday located the Tara Air plane—which disappeared with 22 passengers on board—after the aircraft lost contact with the local control tower the day before. No update on survivors has yet been released, though the crash site near the mountain town of Jomsom is still being searched. The plane had four Indians aboard along with two Germans and 16 Nepalis, including three of the crew. The turboprop Twin Otter aircraft was at the end of a 20-minute flight to Jomsom after setting off from Pokhara, a popular tourist destination. The route involves flying over mountains and gorges and has been associated with fatal aviation accidents in recent decades.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepal#Mountains#Kathmandu#All Rights Reserved#Traffic Accident#Ap
NBC News

Rescuers close to plane that crashed in Nepal with 22 aboard

KATHMANDU, Nepal — Rescuers zeroed in on a possible location of a passenger plane with 22 people aboard that is feared to have crashed Sunday in cloudy weather in Nepal’s mountains, officials said. The Tara Air plane, which was on a 20-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Wreckage of missing Nepal plane with 22 people on board found in mountains

The wreckage of a plane which went missing with 22 people on board has been found in the mountains of Nepal's Mustang district, the army said on Monday.Almost 24 hours after it went missing, search and rescue troops were able to "physically locate" the plane’s crash site in Sanosware, Thasang-2, Nepal Army spokesperson brigadier general Narayan Silwal announced on Twitter. There was no initial confirmation of the fate of the people on board the Tara Air plane.The army shared an image of the crash site which showed the wreckage of the small aircraft scattered across the mountainside.“Lt Mangal Shrestha,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The Independent

Nepal plane crash: Search teams scrambled after villagers spot ‘aircraft on fire’

Search teams in Nepal have been dispatched to a possible site where a missing plane carrying 22 people may have reportedly crashed and caught fire.Local villagers in the northern part of Nepal said they spotted a plane on fire near the mouth of a river at the foot of the Himalayan mountain Manapathi, reported Reuters.The Tara airlines plane, that had gone missing early Sunday morning, carried six foreign nationals including four Indians and two Germans.“Ground search teams are proceeding toward that direction. It could be a fire by villagers or by cowherds. It could be anything,” Tara Air spokesperson...
ACCIDENTS
International Business Times

Nepal Suspends Search For Missing Plane With 22 On Board

A small passenger plane with 22 people on board went missing in cloudy weather in Nepal on Sunday and authorities suspended a search in difficult terrain as night fell. "The search operation has been suspended for today because of the darkness," police spokesperson Bishnu Kumar K.C told Reuters. "We could not make any progress. The search will resume early tomorrow."
ACCIDENTS
AFP

All 22 bodies retrieved from Nepal plane crash

Nepali rescuers have retrieved the bodies of all 22 people from a plane that crashed in the Himalayas, authorities said Tuesday as they began identifying the victims. "All bodies have now been found," Civil Aviation Authority spokesman Deo Chandra Lal Karn told AFP. Air traffic control lost contact with the Twin Otter plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara in western Nepal on Sunday morning and headed for Jomsom, a popular trekking destination.
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy