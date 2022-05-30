Las Vegas takes home win streak into matchup with Connecticut

COLLEGE PARK, GEORGIA – With one of the more hyped rosters coming into the 2022 WNBA season, the 2-5 Phoenix Mercury looked to climb one game closer to .500 before digging an early-season hole too big to overcome later in the year against a young Atlanta Dream squad who suffered back-to-back losses to the Washington Mystics.
SEATTLE -- When Seattle Storm starters Sue Bird and Ezi Magbegor joined reserve Stephanie Talbot in COVID-19 health and safety protocols early Friday, the team scrambled to sign Kiana Williams as a replacement and get the guard from her home in San Antonio to Seattle before that night's 7 p.m. tip-off.
Los Angeles Sparks center Liz Cambage pushed back Sunday against a report from an Australian newspaper that she directed a racial slur toward the Nigerian women's basketball team during a pre-Olympic scrimmage last year in Las Vegas. "The incident that took place in the pre-Olympic scrimmage with the Nigerian national...
Nneka Ogwumike’s putback of her own miss with just 7.3 seconds remaining lifted the Los Angeles Sparks to an 85-83 win over the Minnesota Lynx. The Lynx had erased a 17-point first-half deficit before Rachel Banham's jumper with 26.6 seconds to go pulled her side level for only the second time in the game.
After spending nearly a decade as an assistant coach of the San Antonio Spurs, WNBA legend Becky Hammon accepted a deal to become the head coach of the Las Vegas Aces. Hammon is off to an incredible start in his first year with the Aces, leading them to a 9-1 record. It's the best 10-game start to a head coaching career in WNBA history.
We will get a good look this week at what might be the WNBA Finals matchup later this season as Connecticut plays twice in Las Vegas. The Aces and the Sun currently are 1-2 in the league standings and in ESPN's WNBA Power Rankings. The WNBA has gone to a...
The WNBA season is approaching the one-month mark, and there have been plenty of exciting plays, performances and games to witness so far. Along with the action on the hardwood, a number of players have stood out with their eccentric fashion choices. Vibrant ensembles, luxury clothing brands and stylish accessories...
Who is trending up in fantasy women's basketball? Which rotations are changing? What's the latest with the notable injuries around the WNBA?. Here's a look around the league at the most fantasy-relevant news and notes for all 12 teams:. Rookie guard Kristy Wallace has played very well for the Dream...
A former two-way player for Arkansas baseball made his major league debut on Wednesday.
Evan Lee, who played for the Razorbacks during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, started his first Major League Baseball games on Tuesday for the Washington Nationals.
In the 5-0 loss to the National League Eastern Division-leading New York Mets, Lee struck out two batters while allowing three walks, two earned runs, and four hits in 3.2 innings of work, and unfortunately took the loss.
Evan Lee's first career MLB strikeout.
Making the fam proud!@budweiserusa // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/PfkByUh0cw
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 1, 2022
To prepare for his first start in the Majors, Lee started in seven games between the Nationals’ double-A and triple-A affiliates, the Harrisburg Senators and Rochester Red Wings. During his season in the minors, Lee struck out 37 batters in 30.0 innings while holding an ERA of 3.60.
As a two-way player for Arkansas in two seasons, Lee struck out 31 batters in 33 total innings. He also hit three home runs and drove in 23 runs at the plate in 92 at-bats.
CHICAGO -- WNBA all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi was ejected late in the second quarter of Tuesday's 73-70 loss to the Chicago Sky -- the Phoenix Mercury's sixth straight defeat -- after berating a referee. With Phoenix down 10 and 3:43 left in the second quarter, Taurasi appeared upset over...
