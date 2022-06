The Boston Red Sox have underachieved thus far in the 2022 season, as they are currently 23-27, good for fourth place in the American League East. While Boston just so happens to play in one of the more competitive divisions in the MLB, it shouldn’t distract from just how disappointing of a start it’s been for a team with the sixth-highest payroll in the league.

