ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Sidhu Moose Wala: Punjabi singer and rapper shot dead

The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bZ5RN_0fuY0CaD00
Sidhu Moose Wala performs during the Wireless festival last year at Crystal Palace in London.

Indian police are investigating the murder of a popular Punjabi rapper a day after he was fatally shot.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known by his stage name Sidhu Moose Wala, was killed on Sunday evening while driving his car in Mansa, a district in Punjab state, northern India. Moose Wala, 28, was taken to hospital where he was declared dead.

Punjab state’s top police official VK Bhawra said the initial investigation had revealed the killing to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

A day before the attack, Punjab’s government had pulled security cover for more than 400 individuals, including Moose Wala, in an attempt to clamp down on VIP culture, local media reports said.

Moose Walawho blended hip-hop, rap and folk music, started off as a songwriter before a hit song in 2017 catapulted his singing career, making him well known among the Indian and Punjabi diaspora in countries including the UK and Canada.

Most of his singles have an English title, though the songs were mainly sung in Punjabi. His glossy music videos often focused on macho culture. His debut album in 2018 made it to Canada’s Billboard albums chart.

Moose Wala was a controversial figure, in part because of his lyrical style. In 2020, police charged him under India’s Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs.

His latest track, The Last Ride, was released this month.

The rapper joined India’s Congress party last year and unsuccessfully ran in the state’s assembly elections.

Punjab’s chief minister, Bhagwant Mann, said he was shocked and saddened by the murder, adding that “no culprit will be spared”.

Rahul Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, tweeted his condolences. “Deeply shocked and saddened by the murder of promising congress leader and talented artist,” he wrote.

Comments / 11

Related
The Guardian

After 21 people were killed, the Republican party’s newest enemy is … doors

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. It can be hard to get your head around what rightwingers in the US actually believe. On the one hand, they claim to love babies; on the other hand, they’re against government funds going towards helping to feed babies. They claim to love freedom and hate government meddling, but then they’re frenetically trying to pass bills that would take away a woman’s freedom over her own body and allow the government to meddle in intimate reproductive choices. Like I said, they’re a complex bunch! Still, I’ve mapped their moral compass as best I can, and compiled this handy cheatsheet to help understand where conservatives stand on various issues. Here you go.
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Elizabeth Rose obituary

My daughter, Elizabeth Rose, who has died aged 33 from the effects of Crohn’s disease, was a talented artist and curator and disability advocate who documented her illness on social media. Elizabeth developed Crohn’s in her teenage years and thereafter led an extraordinary artistic life, despite the steady progression...
OBITUARIES
The US Sun

Who was Sidhu Moose Wala?

SINGER and rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was a well-known musician in his home country of India and was also becoming a name worldwide. He was murdered on May 29, 2022, in the city of Mansa, India, when the car he was driving was attacked by gunmen. Who was Sidhu Moose...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rahul Gandhi
Person
Bhagwant Mann
Daily Mail

Shanghai morgue workers open a body bag to discover care home patient is ALIVE after he was mistakenly declared dead and loaded into a hearse amid Covid crisis engulfing city

Shanghai morgue workers reacted in a flustered disbelief when they discovered an elderly patient they were delivering to the morgue in a body bag was still alive. The incident took place in the metropolis' Putuo District on Sunday as Chinese authorities impose a merciless lockdown on the city's 25 million inhabitants in a bid to enforce their zero Covid policy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Punjabi#Murder#Indian#English#Congress
The Guardian

Ray Liotta obituary

“As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to be a gangster.” Those words, delivered with lingering fascination by the actor Ray Liotta, who has died unexpectedly aged 67, ushered audiences into Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas (1990), one of the most dynamic pictures made about the criminal life and its enticements.
BBC

Polygamy: Muslim women in India fight 'abhorrent' practice

A 28-year-old Muslim woman's petition to a court, seeking to prevent her husband from taking another wife without her written consent, has put the spotlight on the practice of polygamy among Indian Muslims. Reshma, who uses only one name, also wants the Delhi High Court to order the government to...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
India
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian woman who covered Russian ambassador in fake blood during WWII ceremony in Poland is forced to flee Warsaw after police warned her of 'serious' death threats

A Ukrainian woman who doused Russia's ambassador to Poland in red beetroot soup to protest the war in Ukraine has fled the Polish capital after being flooded with death threats. Journalist Iryna Zemliana said that within hours of covering ambassador Sergei Andreev in blood-like 'beetroot juice' during an anniversary to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sheffield: Rapist who lay in wait before attack on woman is jailed

A man who lay in wait in a woman's bedroom before dragging her downstairs and raping her in her living room has been jailed for 10 years. Soloman Sanyas, 46, from Sheffield, was charged with rape, witness intimidation and assault after the May 2021 attack. The victim was left "petrified"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chelsea: Police name woman who died with her three dogs

A woman who died with her three dogs after they were hit by a car has been named by police. Olivia Riley, 41, from Suffolk, was found dead after officers and paramedics were called to Cheyne Walk in Chelsea at about 06:20 BST on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said. Her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman shocked after being charged $40 for ‘crying’ at doctors appointment

A woman’s tweet has gone viral after she shared a picture of her sister’s medical bill from a recent doctor’s visit, in which she claims that her sister was charged $40 for crying during the appointment.Camille Johnson is a 25-year-old content creator living in Brooklyn, New York. On Monday, she tweeted a picture of her sister’s medical bill, which has since gained more than 340k likes and 55k retweets. “My little sister has been really struggling with a health condition lately and finally got to see a doctor,” she wrote. “They charged her $40 for crying.”The itemised medical bill showed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The Guardian

294K+
Followers
74K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy