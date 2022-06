Tokyo-based label Fxxking Rabbits has already created a T-shirt dedicated to yesterday’s Mona Lisa cake incident at the Louvre in Paris. For those who aren’t caught up, an unidentified man disguised as an old lady in a wheelchair threw cake at Leonardo da Vinci’s masterpiece. Thankfully, the piece is protective by a layer of bulletproof glass, which cause no harm to the actual painting. “Think about the Earth. Think about the Earth, there are people who are destroying the Earth. Think about it. All artists think about the Earth. That’s why I did this. Think about the planet,” the man said as he was being escorted out by security.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 1 DAY AGO