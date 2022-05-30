ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Wings to visit Sparks Tuesday

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Dallas Wings (5-3, 2-0 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-6, 2-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Sparks host the Dallas Wings.

Los Angeles went 12-20 overall and 2-13 in Western Conference games last season. The Sparks averaged 72.8 points per game last season, 11.9 from the free throw line and 20.4 from beyond the arc.

Dallas went 7-8 in Western Conference play and 14-18 overall during the 2021-22 season. The Wings averaged 6.8 steals, 3.9 blocks and 12.8 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

