We get it: B.O. is a natural bodily function that we can’t control—and it’s definitely something we shouldn’t be ashamed of—but we also aren’t too keen on stinking up the joint, which is why we’ve been sitting on a stockpile of the best deodorant for men and women. As teens, we all watched our teachers instruct particularly aromatic kids to wear deodorant in the classroom to spare our noses—ah, puberty—but honestly, adult stank can be just as bad, as anyone who has had to ride the bus in New York during the summer months can tell you.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO