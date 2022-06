It may be nearly June, but for 17 Blue Devils, the spring season will stretch a bit further into summer. Duke put together its best showing yet this past week at the NCAA East Regional in Bloomington, Ind., setting a new program-record with 17 athletes qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships in their respective events. For that deep group of Blue Devils, all eyes now turn toward Eugene, Ore., with a chance to compete against the nation’s best June 8-11.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO