The report segments the frozen fish and seafood market by distribution channel (offline and online) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA) NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The frozen fish and seafood market will be led by Europe during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region will be driven by a rise in demand for fish and seafood products due to increased imports as well as exports. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. France, Germany, and Spain are the key countries for the frozen fish and seafood market in Europe.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO