ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Loyd, Lavender lead Storm to rout of Liberty 92-61

By The Associated Press
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yM8Ah_0fuXr1be00
New York Liberty v Seattle Storm SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 27: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty and Gabby Williams #5 of the Seattle Storm reach for the ball during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on May 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) — Jewell Loyd scored 22 points, Jantel Lavender had a double-double and the Seattle Storm routed New York 92-61 on Sunday, the seventh-straight loss for the Liberty.

Breanna Stewart had 14 points, eight rebounds, six steals and five assists for Seattle, which beat the Liberty for the second time in three days despite having three players miss both games in protocol, including Sue Bird.

Lavender had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Briann January also had 12 points and Kaela Davis, in her first game with the Storm (5-3) had 11 points.

Seattle outscored New York 26-8 in the second quarter to lead 49-23 at the half.

The worst shooting team in the league at 39.1%, the Storm went 13 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 49.3% overall. The starters were 28 of 49.

Han Xu led the Liberty (1-7) with 13 points and Natasha Howard added 10. New York shot 33.8% and had 17 turnovers.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Basketball
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Basketball
NBC Sports

Ex-Sky star DeShields receives 2021 championship ring

Former Chicago Sky star Diamond DeShields finally received her 2021 championship ring on Tuesday at Wintrust Arena. DeShields, who now plays with the Phoenix Mercury, was greeted with a roaring cheer from fans and was met with big hugs from Allie Quigley, Courtney Vandersloot, Dana Evans, Azura Stevens, Candace Parker and Kahleah Copper before tip-off. The Sky won its first WNBA title in franchise history last October after they beat the Mercury 80-74 in front of a sold out home crowd.
CHICAGO, IL
fadeawayworld.net

NBA All-Time Starting 5 From Every State: New York, Ohio And California Have Legendary Teams

Throughout the history of basketball, players have come from all over the world to grace the hardwood. From Europe to Africa to the Middle East, nearly every location in the world has been represented in the NBA at one point or another. It should come as no surprise that the U.S. is the most represented country in the NBA by a wide margin. It is bound to happen when the sport is based out of and primarily played in that country.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Breanna Stewart
Person
Briann January
Person
Jewell Loyd
Person
Jantel Lavender
Person
Kaela Davis
Person
Han Xu
Person
Sue Bird
The Game Haus

Mark Williams 2022 NBA Draft Profile

The 2022 NBA Draft will be an important event for teams to build for their future. Here is the Mark Williams 2022 NBA Draft Profile. 2021-22 stats: 11.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 0.5 steals, 2.8 blocks per game, 72.1% FG, 0% 3FG, 72.7% FT. Williams spent two seasons at...
NBA
NBC News

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner's absence has not gone unnoticed

In honor of Pride Month, NBC Out is highlighting and celebrating a new generation of LGBTQ trailblazers, creators and newsmakers. Visit our full #Pride30 list here. WNBA star Brittney Griner made international headlines in March when it was revealed that Russian authorities had detained her in February. Griner, 31, was...
BASKETBALL
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
97K+
Followers
111K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy