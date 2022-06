Police have released more of what happened to two women who were injured, one fatally, in Bullitt County on Monday, and they've identified a car they believe to be involved. Around 8:20 a.m., deputies responded to a report of two women with injuries in the 1700 block of Pitts Point Road. That is about 4 miles west of Shepherdsville.

BULLITT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO