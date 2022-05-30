ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Mailman remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten in Brookline

By CBS Pittsburgh
 2 days ago

Mailman attacked in Brookline remains hospitalized 00:49

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 25-year veteran of the U.S. Postal Service remains hospitalized after being brutally beaten while on his route over the weekend in Mt. Lebanon and Brookline.

Postal worker Charles Schmiedlin was badly beaten with a baseball bat during an unprovoked attack.

According to a criminal complaint filed against 43-year-old Matthew Harrison, Schmiedlin was attacked from behind while outside his postal vehicle.

The complaint says Schmiedlin's wrist and arms were broken, as well as undergoing significant injuries to his head, back, and his eyes were swollen shut.

Pittsburgh Police's SWAT team were called out to take Harrison into custody after he hid inside his home in Brookline.

Schmiedlin is recovering and Harrison is facing charges of attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Comments / 9

Marcy
2d ago

A unprovoked attack? Mental illness has gone through the roof the past 2 years, and it's only going to get worse. People have lost their minds, common sense, morals, values, love, faith, and soul, and they want to try to take our guns away!

Reply
22
dude nunyabizio
2d ago

dear God Almighty..😥 prayers for that postal worker

Reply
16
