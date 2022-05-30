ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memorial Day ceremony held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Memorial Day ceremony was held on Sunday the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies to honor those who have served.

More than 22,000 veterans from across Southwestern Pennsylvania and parts of nearby West Virginia, Ohio, and Maryland are interred there on the Allegheny-Washington county line.

Among those speaking at the ceremony were current members of the military, remembering those who dedicated their lives to serving their country.

This was the first in-person Memorial Day ceremony in three years.

