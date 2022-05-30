SIM Fitness: Intro to Tai Chi Workshop

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Like most of the world, fitness is still sometimes stuck at home. But, thanks to an array of new exercise technologies, that doesn’t mean your fitness needs to be put on hold. Enter the best fitness mirrors, some of the most advanced and effective pieces of home workout technology around. How Does a Fitness Mirror Work? Here’s how fitness mirrors work: you set up what looks like a regular full-length mirror in your home,...

FITNESS ・ 6 HOURS AGO