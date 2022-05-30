SIM Fitness: Pound It Out

Click here to read the full article. Knee pain afflicts millions of women everyday. Studies have shown that women are more prone to knee injuries than men —thanks to our relatively wider hips that put extra stress on our joints and our hormones that potentially weakens our ligaments. Ugh. This is particularly troubling news for those who are active. Nothing bums you out faster than a bum knee, right? However there’s no need to put your fitness routine on hold if you know which exercises are right for you. Whether you suffer from chronic knee pain, or have sustained a recent...

WORKOUTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO