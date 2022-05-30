SIM Fitness: Pound It Out

Click here to read the full article. Knee pain afflicts millions of women everyday. Studies have shown that women are more prone to knee injuries than men —thanks to our relatively wider hips that put extra stress on our joints and our hormones that potentially weakens our ligaments. Ugh. This is particularly troubling news for those who are active. Nothing bums you out faster than a bum knee, right? However there’s no need to put your fitness routine on hold if you know which exercises are right for you.
Whether you suffer from chronic knee pain, or have sustained a recent...
Tabata is a 4-minute high-intensity interval training (HIIT) workout. During the 4 minutes of the workout, you do 8 sets of vigorous exercise of maximum effort for 20 seconds followed by 10 seconds of rest. What are examples of a Tabata workout?. Examples of Tabata workouts include the following:. Push-ups...
“Calisthenics” is not just about the tests and drills that we may remember from middle-school gym class. In fact, a beginner calisthenics workout is actually a great way to bring some fun, bootcamp-style cardio into your regular workout routine. Calisthenics are bodyweight exercises that you do to build strength...
Most gyms have it, although most people don’t use it. The stability ball can help you strengthen any muscle on your body and help you become a better lifter. Check out how to get the best out of this tool and these 5 best stability ball exercises. A stability...
People battling with their weight who are unable to do aerobic exercise can hit the gym instead and still see positive results. Despite the commonly held belief aerobic exercise is essential for weight loss, an Edith Cowan University (ECU) study conducted at the Exercise Medicine Research Institute (EMRI) has found resistance training can also have positive results—in conjunction with reducing calorie intake.
The Core Home Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell Set is a good fit for beginners looking to take their home training to the next level. More affordable than many adjustable dumbbells on the market, each one boasts 10 weight options (ranging from 5lb to 50lb) but still only takes up the space of a single dumbbell – ideal for a weights at home workout (opens in new tab). So, with this sterling CV in mind, we decided to add a pair to our at-home exercise set-up and see how they could improve our gym-free fitness routine.
As one of the world’s first digital dumbbells, the JaxJox DumbbellConnect represents a big change when it comes to home workout equipment, and we think it’s done a mighty fine job. Initially, we were skeptical about the need to reimagine the dumbbell, with the idea of a free...
As a personal trainer and weight-loss coach, I am constantly answering health and fitness questions from my clients, on social media and in our Start TODAY Facebook group. In this column, I address some of the most common questions and roadblocks that trip people up on their journey to establish a health and fitness routine.
One of the most contentious questions asked in the health community today is whether you can be overweight and healthy.
This question – sometimes framed using the term “fat but fit” – has preoccupied medical researchers for decades, fuelling numerous studies both supporting and debunking the concept.
The debate revolves around whether a physically active overweight or obese person can still be considered metabolically healthy – that is, they have good blood pressure, cholesterol and insulin levels.
As a health professional and obesity expert, my response to this question often surprises: I believe a person can indeed be overweight and healthy. Here’s why.
1....
Join fitness trainer Adrienne Rabena for an advanced, 30-minute total-body barre workout that will leave you feeling strong! In this routine, you'll start with a plank warmup and work your way up to triceps, lunge, and core circuits. This workout ends with a calming cooldown including some deep stretches. All you need to get started is a mat!
Scientists have shed new light on the effects that high-intensity interval training (HIIT) has on human skeletal muscle, according to a study in men published today in eLife. The findings suggest that HIIT boosts the amount of proteins in skeletal muscle that are essential for energy metabolism and muscle contraction, and chemically alters key metabolic proteins. These results may explain the beneficial effects of HIIT on metabolism and pave the way for additional studies exploring how exercise impacts these processes.
