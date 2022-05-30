SIM Fitness: BollyX

Curious about kettlebells? Before you get started with an actual workout, you may be wondering how to use kettlebells to make the most out of your strength training routine. Kettlebell newbies, we have you covered. In this video, the first installment of Sweat With SELF’s new Kettlebells 101 series, we’ll answer some important basic kettlebell questions that’ll help you prep for your workout. Lee Jimenez, a certified kettlebell level 1 instructor and ACE-certified personal trainer, and ACE-certified personal trainer Tiffany Ragozzino will take you through some of the most common questions many new exercisers have. Then, they’ll demo some basic kettlebell moves that put it all into practice.

