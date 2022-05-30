ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flower Mound, TX

SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

 2 days ago

INSTRUCTOR: JODY Pilates focuses on strengthening your CORE & improving...

Fellowship Group: Food, Fun & Friends

Join this fun group for a monthly potluck celebrating the diversity in the Flower Mound Senior Center. Bring your favorite dish that celebrates your culture to share.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Educational Class: Improv for Seniors

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Fellowship Groups: Melting Pot Meet-Up

Meet up with this diverse group to explore the diversity and culture of the SIM membership! Each week, the group will meet for pot-lucks, karaoke, educational seminars, dancing, and more!
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Art House Watercolor Workshop

Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Creative Art: Art House Acrylic Workshop

Instructor Sue will lead a month-long workshop where students build painting skills and complete beautiful works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Gibson-Grant Log House Earns Preservation Achievement Award

Last week, the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department accepted the 2022 Preservation Achievement Award for its work restoring and preserving the Gibson-Grant Log House. The award comes from Preservation Dallas, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic buildings, neighborhoods, and places. Thanks for the recognition, Preservation Dallas!
FLOWER MOUND, TX

