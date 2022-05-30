SIM Fitness: Pilates Barre

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!
Beginners and experienced painters alike will enjoy this class where students learn brushstrokes and techniques and complete their own works of art. Supply list is available at the Senior Center Courtesy Desk.
Last week, the Town’s Parks and Recreation Department accepted the 2022 Preservation Achievement Award for its work restoring and preserving the Gibson-Grant Log House. The award comes from Preservation Dallas, a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and revitalization of historic buildings, neighborhoods, and places. Thanks for the recognition, Preservation Dallas!
Comments / 0