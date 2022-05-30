School Board in Clay County, Kentucky attempting to spend MILLIONS of Dollars in allegedly Taxpayer Money to Hideously level HISTORICAL 125-Year-Old Cemetery met with Fierce Legal Opposition
EDITIORIAL by Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC. Should the School Board Spend Millions to Monstrously relocate a Historic Cemetery holding 70+ Graves of Veterans, Infants, Indians, and others buried there during the past 125 Years while School Children must beg Local, Small Business Owners for Money?. Ret....www.clayconews.com
