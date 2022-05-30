ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, KY

School Board in Clay County, Kentucky attempting to spend MILLIONS of Dollars in allegedly Taxpayer Money to Hideously level HISTORICAL 125-Year-Old Cemetery met with Fierce Legal Opposition

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITIORIAL by Stella B. House, Attorney at Law, PSC. Should the School Board Spend Millions to Monstrously relocate a Historic Cemetery holding 70+ Graves of Veterans, Infants, Indians, and others buried there during the past 125 Years while School Children must beg Local, Small Business Owners for Money?. Ret....

James Morgan
2d ago

Clay County is ran like a third world country. The people suffer at the hands of greedy politicians and power hungry school boards. Since there's hardly any good jobs there, the school system is about the biggest employer in the county. Therefore they use tax dollars to play politics and flex their power. Clay County is probably the most corrupt out of Kentucky's 120 counties.

James Kellison
2d ago

that's rediculous and the school board should be reprimanded for their insults to the dead and the history of those grave stones, they should attempt to use that cemetery in a positive way for the kid's to learn from the dead there, they should preserve it and take good care of it because it was there way before the school was and the school doesn't need that particular piece of property !!

DavCharleen James
2d ago

I think this is a disgrace to the people laying in their final resting place . I don't think they should be moved . use the money to protect these schools , and what these children may need !

