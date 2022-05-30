Sounds of the Everglades in Downtown Clearwater

The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency is excited to announce a new sound art installation in Downtown Clearwater that will immerse the public in the sounds of the Everglades.

The public is invited to take a step off an urban street into an ambiance of nature, a free experience known as the “The World Within,” an immersive outdoor sound installation transmitting the pulse of the Everglades.

From sunrise to sunset through June 15, Downtown Clearwater’s Gas Light Alley pathway, at 515 Cleveland St., will hold a listening experience that offers audiences the chance to experience the natural ecosystems of the Everglades through sound waves, walking in step with the natural world.

Beginning with sunrise, visitors will be presented with the sounds of the waking ecosystems. The sound display continues throughout the day, taking visitors through a day ending with the evening chorus before the sun sets.

The installation is an effort to provide visitors with a place to find solace in the sounds of nature, celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Everglades National Park, and bring awareness to the biodiversity of the Everglades, its history, and continued efforts at restoration.

The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency brought “The World Within” to downtown as a companion piece to legendary landscape photographer Clyde Butcher’s “America’s Everglades” exhibit at the downtown library.

Clyde Butcher

Butcher’s photographs capturing stunning black and white images of the Everglades is renowned around the world. The pair of exhibits offers a stunning combination of the sights and sounds of the Everglades at no cost. For more information on the exhibit, visit downtownclearwater.com/theworldwithin.

Information and video courtesy of the City of Clearwater. Feature photo by Oliver Zuhlke on Pixabay.