ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Sounds of the Everglades in Downtown Clearwater

By Repost
Colorful Clearwater
Colorful Clearwater
 2 days ago

The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency is excited to announce a new sound art installation in Downtown Clearwater that will immerse the public in the sounds of the Everglades.

The public is invited to take a step off an urban street into an ambiance of nature, a free experience known as the “The World Within,” an immersive outdoor sound installation transmitting the pulse of the Everglades.

From sunrise to sunset through June 15, Downtown Clearwater’s Gas Light Alley pathway, at 515 Cleveland St., will hold a listening experience that offers audiences the chance to experience the natural ecosystems of the Everglades through sound waves, walking in step with the natural world.

Beginning with sunrise, visitors will be presented with the sounds of the waking ecosystems. The sound display continues throughout the day, taking visitors through a day ending with the evening chorus before the sun sets.

The installation is an effort to provide visitors with a place to find solace in the sounds of nature, celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the Everglades National Park, and bring awareness to the biodiversity of the Everglades, its history, and continued efforts at restoration.

The Clearwater Community Redevelopment Agency brought “The World Within” to downtown as a companion piece to legendary landscape photographer Clyde Butcher’s “America’s Everglades” exhibit at the downtown library.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AvtKn_0fuXnmNu00
Clyde Butcher

Butcher’s photographs capturing stunning black and white images of the Everglades is renowned around the world. The pair of exhibits offers a stunning combination of the sights and sounds of the Everglades at no cost. For more information on the exhibit, visit downtownclearwater.com/theworldwithin.

Information and video courtesy of the City of Clearwater. Feature photo by Oliver Zuhlke on Pixabay.

Comments / 0

Related
thegabber.com

Sandy Madeira Memories: Growing Up in a Young Town

Seventy-five years ago, residents celebrated the birth of Madeira Beach after casting their votes at Bay Palms Trailer Park on May 5, 1947. Three close friends who lived in Madeira as the community took shape recently shared memories of growing up there. A Wet and Wild Childhood. Sandy Gustafson moved...
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater church makes interesting discovery inside building walls

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A church in Clearwater recently gained some insight into its history after making an interesting discovery inside the building walls — a time capsule. After Sunday service at Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church, the congregation gathered for a meal — and to get a glimpse at a piece of the past hidden behind the walls for more than 70 years.
CLEARWATER, FL
click orlando

Memorial Day dip: Alligator enjoys Windermere pool

This alligator wanted to take a cool dip on Memorial Day. Around 8 a.m. Monday, a Windermere resident heard splashing and found a small alligator in her pool. [TRENDING: Passengers aboard Carnival cruise ship that caught fire return to Port Canaveral | How high will gas prices go? GasBuddy analyst weighs in | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
WINDERMERE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Entertainment
Clearwater, FL
Government
City
Clearwater, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Sunrise, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Pride Events in Gulfport, St. Petersburg This June

St. Pete Pride is more than a parade, but a monthlong itinerary of parties, art receptions, gay-icon hosted events, and more. Deciding how to celebrate can feel daunting, but The Gabber has you covered with a list of Pride events in St. Pete (and Gulfport!) this June. Saturday, June 4.
GULFPORT, FL
SuncoastPost

8 Things You Need To Know Before Moving To Tampa

Florida is the third most populous state in the U.S, with over 21 million people. It’s also the fourth richest in terms of GDP. Tampa, Florida, is the third-largest city in the state, with a population of 395,912. This city is on the shores of Tampa Bay, which has the largest port in the state.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

What's killing the ducks in Citrus Park neighborhood?

TAMPA, Fla. - The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is investigating whether something in the water poisoned more than 20 ducks at a residential pond in Citrus Park. Residents first noticed two dead ducks on Tuesday and say since then more have turned up dead. As of Sunday,...
CITRUS PARK, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everglades#Sound Art#Biodiversity#The Sounds#Sound Waves
floridaconstructionnews.com

Coastal Construction breaks ground on 31-story Tampa tower

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Coastal Construction says it broke ground May 26 on the Arts and Entertainment Residences (AER), a 31-story apartment tower in Downtown Tampa. American Land Ventures with partner Gazit...
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Fisherman spots whale shark feeding on plankton off coast of Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. - First, a fisherman spotted a line of plankton near Sarasota, then, to his surprise, a whale shark breached the surface. "That's wild!" said Brad Ward, who was offshore fishing about 26 miles from New Pass. He quickly started capturing video of the encounter. "He's soaking in this...
SARASOTA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Mysuncoast.com

Some Oneco residents are unhappy with new circus location.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Cirque Italia’s new location falls off state road 70 in Oneco. The area is currently facing a rezoning vote on June 2nd when Manatee County Planning Commission will decide. Cirque Italia owns the land that was previously Oneco Glass & Mirror. 145 rezoning notices were...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
SuncoastPost

End of an Era for Kettle of Fish

After 18 1/2 years, one of Sarasota’s great bands, Kettle of Fish is ending it’s run of playing the deck at Siesta Key Oyster Bar On Wednesday nights. It’s the end of an era. On June 1st Dana Lawrence, Thorson Moore and Chris Guertin will play the...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Updated: Man found dead in gator-filled lake near disc golf course

LARGO, Fla. (AP) — A man died searching for Frisbees in a lake at a disc golf course where people are warned by signs to beware of alligators, police in Florida said Tuesday. The unidentified man was looking for flying discs in the water and “a gator was involved,”...
LARGO, FL
First Coast News

Man dies after being bitten by alligator at a park in Tampa

LARGO, Fla. — A man looking for Frisbees in a lake at a Pinellas County park died after being bitten by an alligator, according to authorities. Emergency crews say it happened Tuesday at John S. Taylor Park, located at 1100 8th Ave. SW. in Largo. Detectives with the Largo...
LARGO, FL
thatssotampa.com

KRATE, a huge food and entertainment hub made of shipping containers, opens in Wesley Chapel

Y’all, a brand new dining and shopping destination made up of connected shipping containers is opening soon in Wesley Chapel. It will be the area’s own version of Sparkman Wharf. The KRɅTE Micro Shops will be an open-air shopping venue containing an integrated Entertainment Zone. The venue is set to feature 55 unique boutiques, offices, restaurants, and bars.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
Colorful Clearwater

Colorful Clearwater

Clearwater, FL
524
Followers
180
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

Colorful Clearwater highlights all areas of Clearwater for locals and tourists alike – the arts & culture, activities, attractions, events, family fun, food & drink, future city plans, hotels, parks, shopping, sports, and more. Great background stories showcase Clearwater's businesses and people.

 https://colorfulclearwater.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy