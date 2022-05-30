ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Mets' Edwin Diaz: Picks up second win

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Diaz (2-1) earned the win during Sunday's 2-1 victory against the Phillies, allowing a walk while striking out one in a scoreless...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard Gets Rocked By Yankees in Return to New York

Noah Syndergaard took the mound in New York for the first time since leaving the Mets in free agency and his return to The Big Apple did not go as planned. The Angels right-hander was chased from the game after just 2.1 innings pitched, allowing five runs on seven hits. He didn't strike out a single batter.
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Mets host the Nationals on 5-game home win streak

LINE: Mets -188, Nationals +159; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets will try to keep their five-game home win streak alive when they face the Washington Nationals. New York has gone 16-8 in home games and 32-17 overall. The Mets have the second-ranked team on-base...
WASHINGTON, DC
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Brandon Nimmo, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

NEW YORK -- Several banged up New York Mets players appear to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the club. Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has not played since Friday, May 27 due to a sprained wrist, is out of the lineup again on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. However, manager Buck Showalter says he had a good day, his wrist has improved and he is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday or Thursday. Nimmo will likely be available off the bench on Tuesday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika sitting for Mets on Monday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika is being replaced behind the plate by TOmas Nido versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 33 plate appearances this season, Mazeika has a .188 batting average with a .563...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Jacob deGrom 'doing good,' will join Mets on road trip

The red-hot New York Mets entered Wednesday afternoon's home game against the Washington Nationals sitting at 34-17 despite two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom, three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer and right-hander Tylor Megill all being sidelined with injuries. Before Wednesday's contest, Mets manager Buck Showalter told reporters...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Nick Plummer: Huge day Monday

Plummer went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals. Making his second career start in the majors, Plummer homered for the second straight game. He's also struck out three times in eight at-bats during those games, so he may not quite be the second coming of Darryl Strawberry, but the 25-year-old is taking full advantage of an opportunity in the Mets' outfield created by injuries to Brandon Nimmo (wrist) and Travis Jankowski (hand).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Wrecked by Mets

Corbin (1-8) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on 12 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Nationals were routed 10-0 by the Mets. He struck out six. Only one player in the majors has as many losses as the left-hander, and that's his teammate Joan Adon -- which just about sums up the Nats' season to date. Corbin has given up five runs or more in three of his last four starts and six of 11 on the year, leaving him with a brutal 6.96 ERA and 1.79 WHIP to go with a 48:24 K:BB through 54.1 innings.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in lineup Wednesday

Nimmo (wrist) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals. After missing four straight games while nursing a wrist injury, Nimmo is ready to go Wednesday. He currently has a 10-game hit streak, batting .293 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and nine runs over that stretch.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Mets drop encouraging Jacob deGrom update ahead of West Coast road trip

The New York Mets are preparing to head out West for an extended road trip to start off the month of June. While fans won’t be seeing the team in Queens for a couple of weeks, Buck Showalter dropped some encouraging news that will have supporters fired up for what’s to come. According to Joe Pantorno, Buck Showalter indicated that ace Jacob deGrom would be joining the Mets out West for their upcoming road trip, indicating that a potential return could be in the cards for the superstar starting pitcher in the near future.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Takes seat Wednesday

McNeil isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. McNeil went 3-for-4 with two runs in Tuesday's blowout win over the Nationals, but he'll get a breather in the series finale. J.D. Davis is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Throws live batting practice

Megill (biceps) threw live batting practice at Citi Field on Tuesday, SportsNet New York reports. Megill has been out for just over two weeks with right biceps tendinitis, but he wasn't shut down for long and has been making steady progress. A minor-league rehab start or two looks like his next step assuming he feels fine following Tuesday's session.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Trevor May: Slated to undergo scan

May (triceps) is scheduled to undergo a scan Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. May sustained a stress reaction in the lower portion of his humerus in early May and has been shut down for nearly four weeks, but he said Monday that he feels great. As long as he checks out fine following Tuesday's scans, the right-hander should ramp up his rehab process soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Exits with right hamstring issue

Wendle was removed from Monday's game against the Rockies due to right hamstring discomfort, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle went 1-for-2 to begin Monday's matchup before he was replaced by a pinch runner in the top of the fourth inning. The 32-year-old has had two IL stints due to right hamstring issues this season, but it's not yet clear whether his current injury will force him to return to the injured list. If Wendle misses additional time, Brian Anderson (back), Jon Berti and Willians Astudillo will likely fill in at the hot corner.
MIAMI, FL

