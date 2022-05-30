ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Mets' Chris Bassitt: Whiffs seven in quality start

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bassitt didn't factor into the decision during Sunday's 5-4 victory over Philadelphia, allowing one run on two hits and three walks with seven strikeouts...

www.cbssports.com

numberfire.com

Mets' Nick Plummer riding pine Tuesday

New York Mets outfielder Nick Plummer is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against left-hander Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals. Plummer homered in each of his first two starts in the majors, but the Mets are holding the lefty hitter out of Tuesday's lineup versus the Nationals' southpaw. Jeff McNeil is moving to left field in place of Plummer and hitting sixth while J.D. Davis enters the lineup as the designated hitter and No. 5 batter.
numberfire.com

Patrick Mazeika sitting for Mets on Monday

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Mazeika is being replaced behind the plate by TOmas Nido versus Nationals starter Erick Fedde. In 33 plate appearances this season, Mazeika has a .188 batting average with a .563...
Yardbarker

New York Mets Injury Updates: Brandon Nimmo, Tylor Megill, Drew Smith

NEW YORK -- Several banged up New York Mets players appear to be trending in the right direction towards returning to the club. Centerfielder Brandon Nimmo, who has not played since Friday, May 27 due to a sprained wrist, is out of the lineup again on Tuesday night against the Washington Nationals. However, manager Buck Showalter says he had a good day, his wrist has improved and he is expected to return to the starting lineup on Wednesday or Thursday. Nimmo will likely be available off the bench on Tuesday night.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
Chris Bassitt
CBS Sports

Mets' Eduardo Escobar: Clubs third homer

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Nationals. He launched his third homer of the year in the sixth inning off Francisco Perez to cap the scoring in the rout for the Mets. Escobar struggled through most of May but has caught fire recently along with the rest of the New York offense, batting .333 (12-for-36) over the last eight games with four doubles, a homer, six runs and seven RBI.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Patrick Corbin: Wrecked by Mets

Corbin (1-8) took the loss Tuesday, surrendering seven runs on 12 hits and two walks over 4.1 innings as the Nationals were routed 10-0 by the Mets. He struck out six. Only one player in the majors has as many losses as the left-hander, and that's his teammate Joan Adon -- which just about sums up the Nats' season to date. Corbin has given up five runs or more in three of his last four starts and six of 11 on the year, leaving him with a brutal 6.96 ERA and 1.79 WHIP to go with a 48:24 K:BB through 54.1 innings.
CBS Sports

A.J. Rose: Waived by Vikings

Rose was waived by the Vikings on Wednesday. Rose signed a reserve/future contract with the Vikings in January, but he will now get claimed by another team, report to the Vikings' practice squad or get released. The move was made to clear up a spot for Albert Wilson, who signed a contract with the team Wednesday. Rose will continue to have to wait for his first opportunity to crack an active roster.
CBS Sports

Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Back in lineup Wednesday

Nimmo (wrist) will start in center field and bat leadoff in Wednesday's contest versus the Nationals. After missing four straight games while nursing a wrist injury, Nimmo is ready to go Wednesday. He currently has a 10-game hit streak, batting .293 with four extra-base hits, five RBI and nine runs over that stretch.
CBS Sports

Nationals' Erick Fedde: Mauled by Mets

Fedde (3-4) took the loss Monday as the Nationals were trounced 13-5 by the Mets, coughing up six runs on eight hits and a walk over only 1.1 innings. He failed to strike out a batter. The right-hander needed 52 pitches (35 strikes) to record four outs, and Fedde got...
CBS Sports

Mets' Drew Smith: Looks sharp in relief outing

Smith (finger) retired four of the seven batters he faced via strikeout and allowed two hits and no walks over 1.2 innings out of the bullpen in Tuesday's 10-0 win over the Nationals. Smith was back on the mound just two days after dislocating his right pinkie finger during his...
CBS Sports

Mets' Drew Smith: X-rays negative

Smith was diagnosed with a dislocated right pinky finger after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Smith attempted to barehand a comebacker in the top of the seventh inning Sunday, and he immediately exited the game with a trainer. The right-hander's X-rays didn't reveal a fracture, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Nationals.
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Takes seat Wednesday

McNeil isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals. McNeil went 3-for-4 with two runs in Tuesday's blowout win over the Nationals, but he'll get a breather in the series finale. J.D. Davis is serving as the designated hitter and batting sixth.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Tagged with loss, blown save

Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick...
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Throws live batting practice

Megill (biceps) threw live batting practice at Citi Field on Tuesday, SportsNet New York reports. Megill has been out for just over two weeks with right biceps tendinitis, but he wasn't shut down for long and has been making steady progress. A minor-league rehab start or two looks like his next step assuming he feels fine following Tuesday's session.
