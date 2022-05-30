ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Monday community calendar

By Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
The Times-Reporter
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DeZBU_0fuXiYE500

Benefit

TUESDAY

SUPPER Table, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 201 W. High Ave., New Philadelphia; outreach service for members of the community; dine in or carryout.

Open sessions

TUESDAY

AUBURN Township trustees, 7 p.m., township hall, Ragersville.

COMMUNITY Mental Healthcare Board of directors, 7:30 p.m., Mental Health Center, 201 Hospital Drive, Dover.

SALLY Buffalo Park Board, 7 p.m., Wallace Lodge at park, Cadiz.

TUSCARAWAS County Board of Elections, 8:30 a.m., 101 E. High Ave., New Philadelphia; purpose is to audit the official results of the May 3, 2022 mid-term primary election.

Social

TUESDAY

CLOGGING dancing, 6 p.m., Tunnel Hill Community Center, 112 E. Maple St., Stone Creek.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Monday community calendar

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Stone Creek, OH
Local
Ohio Society
City
Buffalo, OH
New Philadelphia, OH
Government
New Philadelphia, OH
Society
City
Dover, OH
City
Tuscarawas, OH
City
Cadiz, OH
City
New Philadelphia, OH
City
Auburn Township, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia#Mental Health Center#Sally Buffalo Park Board#Social Tuesday
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Times-Reporter

The Times-Reporter

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
348K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in New Philadelphia, OH from Times Reporter.

 http://timesreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy