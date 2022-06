Get your crown ready: On June 5, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: UNSCRIPTED, Bethenny Frankel will make her status official by receiving the Realty Royalty Award. The Real Housewives of New York star, mogul, philanthropist, and best-selling author of the recent book Business Is Personal: The Truth About What it Takes to Be Successful While Staying True to Yourself will be celebrated by the award that recognizes the legacy of reality greatness — and was presented to the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at last year's inaugural UNSCRIPTED ceremony.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO