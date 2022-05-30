ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clay County, SD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clay, Hutchinson, Turner, Yankton by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-30 00:28:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-30 01:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern South Dakota. For your protection move to an interior room on the...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Davison, Hanson by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Davison; Hanson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Mitchell. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, the higher banks overflow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 17.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM CDT Wednesday was 17.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 18.6 feet by next Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Mitchell 17.0 17.3 Wed 11 AM 17.8 18.0 18.2
DAVISON COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Beadle by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-01 11:24:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-02 13:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Thursday afternoon at 230 PM CDT. Target Area: Beadle The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. Big Sioux River near Bruce affecting Brookings County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River at Huron. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, numerous county and township roads in Beadle County will be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 12.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 13.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise to 13.8 feet by next Wednesday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (1 PM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat James River Huron 11.0 12.9 Wed 11 AM 13.1 13.0 13.0
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Antelope, Boone, Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-30 11:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Antelope; Boone; Burt; Cedar; Colfax; Cuming; Dakota; Dixon; Dodge; Knox; Madison; Pierce; Platte; Stanton; Thurston; Wayne TORNADO WATCH 292 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANTELOPE BOONE BURT CEDAR COLFAX CUMING DAKOTA DIXON DODGE KNOX MADISON PIERCE PLATTE STANTON THURSTON WAYNE
ANTELOPE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Adams, Antelope, Blaine, Boone, Boyd, Brown, Buffalo, Butler by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 19:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-30 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Antelope; Blaine; Boone; Boyd; Brown; Buffalo; Butler; Cedar; Clay; Colfax; Cuming; Custer; Dakota; Dawson; Dixon; Dodge; Fillmore; Franklin; Garfield; Gosper; Greeley; Hall; Hamilton; Harlan; Holt; Howard; Kearney; Keya Paha; Knox; Loup; Madison; Merrick; Nance; Nuckolls; Phelps; Pierce; Platte; Polk; Rock; Saunders; Seward; Sherman; Stanton; Thayer; Thurston; Valley; Wayne; Webster; Wheeler; York TORNADO WATCH 289 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NE . NEBRASKA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS ANTELOPE BLAINE BOONE BOYD BROWN BUFFALO BUTLER CEDAR CLAY COLFAX CUMING CUSTER DAKOTA DAWSON DIXON DODGE FILLMORE FRANKLIN GARFIELD GOSPER GREELEY HALL HAMILTON HARLAN HOLT HOWARD KEARNEY KEYA PAHA KNOX LOUP MADISON MERRICK NANCE NUCKOLLS PHELPS PIERCE PLATTE POLK ROCK SAUNDERS SEWARD SHERMAN STANTON THAYER THURSTON VALLEY WAYNE WEBSTER WHEELER YORK
ADAMS COUNTY, NE

