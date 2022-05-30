ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

CM Punk Cuts Promo After AEW Double Or Nothing Went Off-Air, Video Footage

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs PWMania.com previously reported, CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion. He defeated “Hangman” Adam Page at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view from Las Vegas. Punk reversed a Buckshot Lariat into a GTS for the win. After the show was over, Punk cut a promo to the live...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
ComicBook

Adam Page Responds to Losing the AEW World Championship to CM Punk

"Hangman" Adam Page's reign as AEW World Champion was brought to an end at 197 days on Sunday night at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. With the referee temporarily knocked out late in the match, Page contemplated using the title belt to bash Punk across the face, but his conscience wouldn't allow him to do so. He once again attempted a Buckshot Lariat, only for Punk to counter it into a GTS and pick up the victory to win AEW's top prize. Page explained in the build-up to the match that he was defending all of AEW from Punk, only to then come up short.
WWE
PWMania

The Rock’s Daughter Simone Johnson Has A New WWE Ring Name

Simone Johnson, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s daughter, has been given a WWE ring name. Ava Raine will be her new name. The 20-year-old recently changed her Twitter handle. Johnson has been training at the WWE Performance Center since signing with the company in February 2020. The name...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Page
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Aj Lee
Person
Humpy Wheeler
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
PWMania

Dakota Kai Reveals New Name and Shows Off Her New Post-WWE Look

Dakota Kai was one of many WWE NXT talents released in April 2022. Kai is officially a free agent due to a 30-day non-compete clause in her NXT contract. WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page spoke on Kai possibly signing with AEW in a recent interview with Sportskeeda.com. “I...
WWE
PWMania

Update on Jeff Hardy’s Condition After Being Pulled From AEW Dynamite Match

Last week, it was announced that Matt and Jeff Hardy would team up with Jurassic Express and Christian Cage to take on all five members of The Undisputed Elite. The match, which was supposed to take place on AEW Dynamite’s debut in California on June 1st, has been changed to an eight-man tag team match, with Jeff and Adam Cole removed.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW Fans Loved Seeing CM Punk Winning World Championship at Double or Nothing

AEW fans are definitely excited for CM Punk after winning the AEW World Championship at the main event of AEW Double or Nothing! The pay-per-view event was stacked with a major card and a ton of memorable moments, but fans were definitely most interested to see how the actual main event would shake out. Although there were many who had begun to criticize "Hangman" Adam Page's run with the AEW World Championship, there have been just as many who were now fully supporting the champion heading into the match against challenger CM Punk, who had since grown far too big to ignore.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#Aew Double Or Nothing#Combat#Pwmania Com
PWMania

Lacey Evans’ WWE RAW Match Nixed Despite Being Advertised

After several weeks of anticipation, Lacey Evans was set to return to action on this week’s WWE RAW. She was advertised to be in action Monday night, but that did not happen. Evans was not mentioned, nor was the reason for her match being scrapped. As she is a...
WWE
PWMania

The Current Mess in WWE: Sasha Banks and Naomi

With the current situation between Sasha Banks, Naomi, and WWE, it would be easy to blame Vince McMahon and his subordinates solely for the walkout. The truth is that the walkout by both women is a more complicated situation than it first appears. Since we have yet to hear from the two wrestlers, there’s only an incomplete picture based on various reports, rumors, and WWE’s public shaming of both women.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Member Of NJPW’s Bullet Club Travels To Vegas Ahead Of AEW ‘Double Or Nothing’

It looks as though the recent run-ins between AEW and NJPW talent are just getting started ahead of next month’s “Forbidden Door” pay-per-view. As seen in the tweet below, The Bullet Club’s Chase Owens took to social media earlier today and revealed that he’s in Las Vegas ahead of tonight’s AEW “Double or Nothing” pay-per-view in the same city. He hints that he may be making an appearance by writing, “Let’s have a little fun today!!” in his caption.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Stars Scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown

Some of the top stars from the RAW roster are currently scheduled for Friday’s SmackDown. According to PWInsider.com, AJ Styles and The Miz will be at the event in Columbus, Ohio. It’s likely they’ll just be working a dark match at the show, but WWE has been introducing more stars from other brands into its weekly televised shows of late, so it’s possible they’ll make an appearance.
COLUMBUS, OH
ComicBook

AEW: Double or Nothing Crowns First Owen Hart Men's Tournament Winner

All Elite Wrestling has been hosting two tournaments in honor of the late Owen Hart over the last few weeks. The Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments have featured some of the best talent AEW has to offer, giving fans several great matches in the lead-up to the final round at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The men's tournament came down to a match between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe, a fight that fans have been more-than-excited to see.
WWE
PWMania

What CM Punk Told Powerhouse Hobbs About His Late Mother

Powerhouse Hobbs was recently interviewed by PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and talked about his upcoming fight with AEW Champion CM Punk. On September 24, 2021, Punk defeated Hobbs in the Grand Slam edition of AEW Rampage. It was Punk’s second match with AEW, and it was taped in Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.
WWE
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – May 30, 2022

WWE RAW Results – May 30, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Becky Lynch makes her way to the ring. We see what happened over the last two weeks on Raw to set up the Triple Threat Match for the Raw Women’s Championship.
WWE
PWMania

Producers From Last Week’s WWE RAW and SmackDown Revealed

The producers for last week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown episodes have been revealed, courtesy of Fightful Select. – Ariya Daivari and WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced Riddle and The Street Profits vs. Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. – Petey Williams and...
WWE
PWMania

AEW’s Jake Atlas Arrested and Charged With Domestic Battery

Jake Atlas (Kenny Sanchez) of AEW was arrested on May 23rd and charged with misdemeanour battery. He has been out of action since sustaining a knee injury in January. Officer Christopher Mager’s police report was made public on the Orange County Clerk’s website. The accused victim’s identity has been removed from the report below.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

Is MJF Finished in All Elite Wrestling?

This past Saturday night, news made its way across social media that MJF had no showed his Fan Fest Meet and Greet during AEW’s Double or Nothing Weekend in Las Vegas. After this, news developed further, saying he was gambling in a Vegas casino and not in contact at all with AEW. Then, the most eyebrow-raising of them all, that he had booked a plane ticket out of Vegas and back home for Saturday night, planning to not show up for the big show 24 hours later. The drama continued on the day of the show, continuing to report a lack of communication between the two parties, and that MJF was not backstage until almost immediately before his match went on. He showed up late, dressed, did his job, and immediately left the arena to head back to Long Island.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy