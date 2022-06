FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a social media exchange triggered a double shooting that left two teenagers dead in Southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning. “We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences. The video will depict someone possessing a bat. At some point in time during the physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm, shots rang out, and both the Hispanic female and Hispanic male were struck by gunfire and mortally wounded,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.

