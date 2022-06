In a battle between two ranked teams in the Statesboro Regional, Notre Dame and Texas Tech both will try to avoid the brink. The Irish can help their cause with the superior pitching in this matchup. Their hitting is pretty good, too, even if their ability to accumulate extra-base hits is average at best. Put those two elements together, and there’s no reason to think they can’t win at least one game in this regional.

