Africa

War in Ukraine adds to food price hikes, hunger in Africa

By OMAR FARUK and KRISTA LARSON
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — It now costs Ayan Hassan Abdirahman twice as much as it did just a few months ago to buy the wheat flour she uses to make breakfast each day for her 11 children in Somalia's capital. Nearly all the wheat sold in Somalia comes...

