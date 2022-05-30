ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Celtics advance...Ericsson wins Indy 500

voiceofalexandria.com
 2 days ago

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years following a 100-96 win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for about three-quarters of Boston’s points, with Tatum leading...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanBuzz

Mario Andretti Speeds Around the Track in Remastered POV Footage During the 1966 Indy 600

Whether you’re a diehard auto racing fan or just a casual spectator, you’ve likely heard the name Mario Andretti. Boasting a career spanning more than 30 years, Andretti pretty much did it all, racing in everything from Formula One to IndyCar to USAC to NASCAR. With a Formula One World Championship, four IndyCar titles, and numerous other awards and accolades under his belt, Andretti will not only go down as a racing legend, but an overall sports icon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Texas State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
The Spun

Expected Attendance Announced For The 2022 Indy 500

Marcus Ericsson put on a show Sunday by winning the 106th Indy 500. Plenty of fans watched him achieve a career-defining triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the morning of the race, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal said the event expected an attendance of around 320,000 people, which they believe would be the largest single-day gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
racer.com

2022 could be Kanaan's last at Indy 500

Tony Kanaan doesn’t know if he’ll ever turn another lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but if Sunday’s Indy 500 does prove to be his swan song, the 2013 race winner says he bowed out leaving nothing on the table. “I’m proud,” he said after finishing third...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thrilling images from auto racing’s biggest day: Grand Prix of Monaco, Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600

Auto racing's biggest day (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) Three drivers had reason to celebrate. Sergio Perez started the festivities by winning the Grand Prix of Monaco. That was followed by Marcus Ericsson at the Indy 500. And in the evening, in Charlotte, Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600, which turned into a demolition derby of sorts.Grand Prix of Monaco Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany crashes during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Pool Photo/Christian Bruna/Via AP)Grand Prix of Monaco Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates after winning...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Novak Djokovic
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Coco Gauff
Person
Chip Ganassi
Person
Marcus Ericsson
Person
Jimmie Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Evan Lee makes Major League debut with Washington Nationals

A former two-way player for Arkansas baseball made his major league debut on Wednesday. Evan Lee, who played for the Razorbacks during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, started his first Major League Baseball games on Tuesday for the Washington Nationals. In the 5-0 loss to the National League Eastern Division-leading New York Mets, Lee struck out two batters while allowing three walks, two earned runs, and four hits in 3.2 innings of work, and unfortunately took the loss. Evan Lee's first career MLB strikeout. Making the fam proud!@budweiserusa // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/PfkByUh0cw — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 1, 2022 To prepare for his first start in the Majors, Lee started in seven games between the Nationals’ double-A and triple-A affiliates, the Harrisburg Senators and Rochester Red Wings. During his season in the minors, Lee struck out 37 batters in 30.0 innings while holding an ERA of 3.60. As a two-way player for Arkansas in two seasons, Lee struck out 31 batters in 33 total innings. He also hit three home runs and drove in 23 runs at the plate in 92 at-bats. List NCAA Baseball Tournament is set: Complete look at every Regional
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy