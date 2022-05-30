Celtics advance...Ericsson wins Indy 500

MIAMI (AP) — The Boston Celtics are in the NBA Finals for the first time in 12 years following a 100-96 win over the Miami Heat in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals. Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart combined for about three-quarters of Boston’s points, with Tatum leading...
Multiple Indycar drivers comment after Johnson was declared ‘Rookie of the Race’ despite crash. Last year, 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver Jimmie Johnson jumped from the world of stock car racing. He landed in the open-wheel world of Indycar. In 2021, Johnson elected to run only the...
The 2022 Indianapolis 500 featured a record-paying purse. On Sunday, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hosted the famed Indy 500. Marcus Ericson took the win, holding off a final lap charge from Pato O’Ward in a thrilling battle. View the full Indy 500 payout below. The total purse for the...
INDIANAPOLIS – From the moment he first watched the world’s biggest race on TV with his grandfather and father in El Cajon, California, Jimmie Johnson dreamed of racing in the Indy 500, long before becoming its 2022 rookie of the year. At 46, he got to live his...
Whether you’re a diehard auto racing fan or just a casual spectator, you’ve likely heard the name Mario Andretti. Boasting a career spanning more than 30 years, Andretti pretty much did it all, racing in everything from Formula One to IndyCar to USAC to NASCAR. With a Formula One World Championship, four IndyCar titles, and numerous other awards and accolades under his belt, Andretti will not only go down as a racing legend, but an overall sports icon.
Marcus Ericsson put on a show Sunday by winning the 106th Indy 500. Plenty of fans watched him achieve a career-defining triumph at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On the morning of the race, Adam Stern of Sports Business Journal said the event expected an attendance of around 320,000 people, which they believe would be the largest single-day gathering during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tony Kanaan doesn’t know if he’ll ever turn another lap at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but if Sunday’s Indy 500 does prove to be his swan song, the 2013 race winner says he bowed out leaving nothing on the table. “I’m proud,” he said after finishing third...
Three drivers had reason to celebrate. Sergio Perez started the festivities by winning the Grand Prix of Monaco. That was followed by Marcus Ericsson at the Indy 500. And in the evening, in Charlotte, Denny Hamlin won the Coca-Cola 600, which turned into a demolition derby of sorts.Grand Prix of Monaco Haas driver Mick Schumacher of Germany crashes during the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix, at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (Pool Photo/Christian Bruna/Via AP)Grand Prix of Monaco Red Bull driver Sergio Perez of Mexico celebrates after winning...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson cashed in on the race’s record purse, earning an unprecedented $3.1 million check for Sunday’s victory. Prize totals were announced Monday, the same day the annual victory celebration was held in downtown Indianapolis. The 31-year-old Ericsson became the second...
A former two-way player for Arkansas baseball made his major league debut on Wednesday.
Evan Lee, who played for the Razorbacks during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, started his first Major League Baseball games on Tuesday for the Washington Nationals.
In the 5-0 loss to the National League Eastern Division-leading New York Mets, Lee struck out two batters while allowing three walks, two earned runs, and four hits in 3.2 innings of work, and unfortunately took the loss.
Evan Lee's first career MLB strikeout.
Making the fam proud!@budweiserusa // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/PfkByUh0cw
— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 1, 2022
To prepare for his first start in the Majors, Lee started in seven games between the Nationals’ double-A and triple-A affiliates, the Harrisburg Senators and Rochester Red Wings. During his season in the minors, Lee struck out 37 batters in 30.0 innings while holding an ERA of 3.60.
As a two-way player for Arkansas in two seasons, Lee struck out 31 batters in 33 total innings. He also hit three home runs and drove in 23 runs at the plate in 92 at-bats.
