Hiking of rice price by Thailand, Vietnam "impossible" - Thai rice export body

Agriculture Online
 2 days ago

BANGKOK, May 30 (Reuters) - A proposed pact between the governments of Thailand and Vietnam to increase rice prices...

www.agriculture.com

CNN

North Korea sends cargo planes to China as country fights pandemic

Seoul, South Korea CNN — Three North Korean cargo planes flew to China and back on Monday, as the country battles an fast-spreading outbreak of Covid-19, according to a South Korean government official with knowledge of the matter. The planes traveled to Taoxian International Airport in Shenyang, in China’s...
WORLD
Agriculture Online

India cuts base import price of palm oil; raises soyoil price

MUMBAI, May 31 (Reuters) - India has slashed the base import prices of crude and refined palm oil, while raising the price of crude soyoil, the government said in a statement late on Tuesday. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India, the world's biggest edible oils importer, last week allowed duty free imports 2 million tonnes of soyoil. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 1,625 1,703 RBD palm oil 1,733 1,765 RBD palmolein 1,744 1,771 Crude soya oil 1,866 1,827 Gold 597 592 Silver 721 687 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

India asked to supply more than 1.5 mln tonnes wheat

NEW DELHI, May 30 (Reuters) - India has received requests for the supply of more than 1.5 million tonnes of wheat from several countries that need the staple to overcome shortages triggered by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, trade and government sources said on Monday. "More than half a...
INDUSTRY
International Business Times

Philippines' Marcos Wants China Ties To 'Shift To Higher Gear' Under His Presidency

Philippines president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Wednesday said his country's ties with China will expand and "shift to a higher gear" when he takes power, signalling intent to advance outgoing leader Rodrigo Duterte's pro-Beijing agenda. Marcos, who won last week's election by a landslide, said he held "very substantial" talks...
POLITICS
The Independent

Japan scrambles jets as warplanes from Russia and China approach airspace during Quad summit

Japan says it scrambled fighter jets on Tuesday to respond to the approach of Russian and Chinese warplanes near its airspace, in what Tokyo called a “provocation” as it hosts a meeting of world leaders including Joe Biden.Addressing a virtual press conference, Japanese defence minister Nobuo Kishi said that the move by Beijing and Moscow was likely planned to coincide with Japan’s hosting of the Quad meeting with its allies the US, Australia and India. Tokyo is hosting its first ever informal gathering of Quad nations, which has seen leaders of all four nations — Fumio Kishida, Joe Biden, Anthony...
WORLD
The Independent

Millions displaced, over 50 dead in India and Bangladesh as heavy rain triggers flooding

More than six million people have been affected and dozens killed in India and Bangladesh after flash floods wreaked havoc over the last week, causing damage to life and property.In the Indian state of Assam, the death toll in the floods reached 18 on Saturday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said that the number of people hit by the devastating floods is 680,118.Authorities said that 74,907 flood-hit people have taken shelter in 282 relief camps, while another 214 relief distribution centres are operational. The districts of Nagaon, Cachar and Hojai were affected worst.Efforts are on to restore...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

China says warned U.S. warship as it transited Taiwan Strait

SHANGHAI/TAIPEI, May 11 (Reuters) - China's military said on Wednesday that it had monitored and warned a U.S. warship that had sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait, a mission that happened shortly after China carried out drills near the island. The U.S. Navy's 7th Fleet said the guided-missile cruiser USS...
MILITARY
TravelNoire

Thailand: No More Mandatory Quarantine For Fully Vaccinated Travelers

Traveling to Thailand is now easier with new policy rules to enter the country. After two years of restrictions due to the pandemic, people who are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and planning to visit Thailand will no longer need to undergo any test or quarantine on arrival. This new measure started on May 1 and local authorities hope will help recover the country’s tourism industry.
WORLD
CBS News

U.S. Marines train for a possible future Chinese invasion of Taiwan

As the war of words ramps up between the Biden administration and Chinese government over the status of Taiwan, U.S. forces in Japan are gearing up for a possible conflict. This comes as President Biden wraps up his first official trip to Asia where he said the U.S. will step in if China invades Taiwan. Ed O'Keefe reports.
MILITARY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia aims to issue first palm oil export permits since ban

JAKARTA, May 30 (Reuters) - Indonesia has received its first requests for palm oil export permits following the lifting of a ban a week ago, some of which could be granted on Monday, a senior official said, signaling a calibrated resumption of shipments amid protracted delays. Though Indonesia, the world's...
INDUSTRY

